Giants lose offensive tackle to new quad injury

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants may be without their starting offensive tackle for Week 13.

Giants: Jermaine Eluemunor sits out of practice after Week 12 loss

Dan Salomone of Giants.com reported that OL Jermaine Eluemunor was not active in Monday’s team practice due to a quad injury. He is currently listed as questionable on their injury report.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Eluemunor did play in the Giants’ blowout 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. However, he only played four offensive snaps — the first time he’s seen less than 56 all year long.

The English pass-protector and the rest of the offensive line were responsible for allowing Giants starting quarterback Tommy DeVito to get sacked four times on the affair. Though he saw limited action, Eluemunor also played a hand in the Giants gaining a lackluster 76 rush yards.

Giants will look to get in the win column with or without Eluemunor on TNF

Eluemunor owns a 63.8 player grade from Pro Football Focus on the campaign. He’s committed eight penalties and allowed three sacks on the year. He’ll aim to avoid missing time and help the Giants (2-9) pick up wins in the last six games of their schedule.

Should the Texas A&M product have to miss time, New York will likely rely on Joshua Ezeudu to do the heavy lifting at left tackle in his stead. The Giants have a short turnaround from their Week 12 loss on Sunday. They’ll be right back at it when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.