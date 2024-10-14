Giants’ pass rusher is boosting his trade stock at a critical time

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With the New York Giants now sitting at 2–4 on the season and dangerously close to mathematical elimination from the playoffs, they may consider offloading some of their assets as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

The Giants, who have shown significant struggles this season, will need to make decisions quickly before the November 5 deadline, which is just a few weeks away. At that point, they could be well out of playoff contention, leaving them with the possibility of trying to salvage the season and avoid further internal shakeups.

Offensive Struggles Highlight Giants’ Problems

The recent loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, a game many expected the Giants to win, further exposed the team’s glaring issues, especially at the quarterback position. With offensive struggles continuing to plague the team, management may be forced to reassess their future strategy. However, amidst the disappointment, the Giants did witness a standout performance from fourth-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Azeez Ojulari’s Dominant Performance

Ojulari, the 24-year-old former Georgia star, has dealt with injuries throughout the early part of his career but stepped in to replace Kayvon Thibodeaux and delivered one of the team’s best pass-rushing performances of the season. Ojulari recorded six pressures, two sacks, and a tackle in the defeat. Despite the loss, both Ojulari and fellow pass rusher Brian Burns were dominant forces on the defense, doing more than enough to give the Giants a fighting chance.

Ojulari as a Potential Trade Asset

Ojulari is currently in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent after this season unless the Giants decide to extend him. However, given the team’s uncertain future, Ojulari could be a valuable trade piece for teams in need of pass-rushing help. A potential suitor could be the Detroit Lions, who recently lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season due to a fractured leg.

The Lions are contenders with Super Bowl aspirations and could be in the market for a legitimate starting pass rusher. Ojulari, with his upside and strong performance, could net the Giants a solid draft pick, a wishful second- or a more likely fourth-rounder in 2025. Detroit might be willing to overpay for Ojulari, particularly if they see him as someone they could extend on a relatively team-friendly contract due to his injury history and inconsistent availability.

Balancing the Trade Decision

Of course, the Giants would be hesitant to lose a valuable depth piece like Ojulari, especially with the potential to extend him and build for the future. If they choose to hold onto Ojulari, they could hope to see a more consistent version of the player and possibly push for a playoff run in 2025. However, if the team continues to falter over the coming weeks, a trade could be the best course of action, allowing the Giants to stockpile draft picks and potentially rebuild around key areas of need.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Other Players on the Trade Block

Azeez Ojulari may not be the only player the Giants consider moving. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, another key contributor, could also find himself on the trade block if the Giants decide to offload some of their expiring contracts. If the team continues to lose, the front office could engage in a “fire sale,” trading away players with expiring deals in an effort to rebuild and set the stage for a more successful 2025 season.

As the trade deadline looms, the Giants will have some tough decisions to make. Whether they choose to sell off assets or hold onto key players for the future will depend largely on their performance in the next few weeks.