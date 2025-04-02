Giants pass on superstar two-way player for only quarterback option in ESPN mock draft

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are on the clock — not officially, but mentally and philosophically. With the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’re facing one of the most pivotal crossroads in franchise history.

Do they swing for the fences with a quarterback? Or do they take the most dynamic two-way player the draft has seen in years?

The Case for Shedeur Sanders

If the Giants believe Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders can be a franchise quarterback, then the decision is simple — they take him and don’t look back. Sanders brings impressive poise in the pocket and eye-catching accuracy that projects well to the NFL. He’s calm under pressure, mature beyond his years, and has shown flashes of elite-level decision-making.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The beauty of this scenario for New York is that they wouldn’t even need to rush him. With both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston under contract for 2025, Sanders could marinate on the bench, soaking up knowledge while avoiding the pressure cooker that devours so many rookie quarterbacks.

Brian Daboll would have time to mold him from scratch — a patient chef working on a slow-cooked masterpiece.

But here’s the twist: General manager Joe Schoen isn’t necessarily cooking with time. He needs wins now. And a rookie QB riding the bench doesn’t exactly move the needle for a team in search of immediate impact.

The Travis Hunter Temptation

That brings us to Travis Hunter — a generational athlete with the tools to be a Pro Bowl cornerback or wide receiver… or both. In a league built around matchups and versatility, Hunter is the kind of cheat code coaches dream about.

He racked up over 1,200 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns last season, boasting a 79.3% reception rate. But he’s equally dangerous as a lockdown corner, showcasing the ability to shadow top receivers and break up plays like a seasoned vet.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Daboll has publicly gushed over Hunter’s talent, and it’s no secret the Giants are intrigued. The question isn’t whether Hunter will succeed in the NFL — it’s where and how he’ll be deployed. As a full-time receiver? A full-time DB? Or a bit of both?

Plug him into the offense alongside Malik Nabers, and suddenly the Giants have one of the most explosive young receiver duos in the league. If a defensive injury arises, Hunter can moonlight as a corner without missing a beat. Few prospects offer that kind of plug-and-play flexibility.

The Risk of Desperation

The Giants aren’t in a perfect position — they’re in a desperate one. And desperation sometimes leads to forced decisions.

Shedeur Sanders may be the only quarterback on the board with a first-round grade (assuming Cam Ward goes 1st overall), which could pressure the Giants into believing they have to take him at No. 3. Field Yates of ESPN isn’t falling for the alternate theories. In his latest mock draft, he has the Giants selecting Sanders and sticking to the idea of long-term quarterback stability.

“Despite the Giants’ signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, I just don’t buy them passing on Sanders,” Yates explained. “If the team is bullish on Sanders being its franchise quarterback, the veteran signings are irrelevant. This would be a move about the future and stability.”

He’s not wrong. If the belief in Sanders is real, you pull the trigger.

But if there’s doubt — even a whisper of it — the Giants may be better served locking in the most electric athlete in the class. Hunter may not be the “safe” pick in the traditional sense, but he’s the kind of bet that could change the course of a franchise.

Whatever path the Giants choose, they won’t be able to walk both. One leads to a potential future under center. The other might offer a Swiss Army knife who can take over games on either side of the ball.

It’s a gamble. The only question is which one they’re willing to make.