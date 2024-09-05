Giants’ overlooked veteran WR playing important mentorship role in 2024

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants gear up for the 2024 NFL season, a notable shift will take place within their receiving corps. Once a primary target and the team’s leading receiver, Darius Slayton finds himself in a different role amid a rejuvenated roster brimming with youthful talent. Despite the emergence of promising players like Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and rookie Malik Nabers, Slayton’s presence remains indispensable, both on and off the field.

Darius Slayton is Daniel Jones’ most trusted receiver

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Slayton has been a cornerstone of the Giants’ receiving game. He has been their most dependable receiver, leading the team in receiving yards in four of his last five seasons. His speed and route-running abilities made him a favorite target for quarterback Daniel Jones, who relied on Slayton’s knack for finding space and creating big plays.

“I’ve played a lot with Darius and have a lot of trust and confidence in him,” Jones told The New York Post. “He’s always in the right spot, and he’s got the speed to take the top off [the defense] and make plays.”

Jones’s endorsement is a testament to Slayton’s enduring impact on the field. While he may not be the primary focal point of the offense as he once was, his role as a dependable receiver remains crucial, especially in high-pressure situations where trust and familiarity can make all the difference.

Slayton is filling an important mentorship role in the Giants’ locker room

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Slayton’s value extends far beyond his contributions on the field. At 27, he stands as one of the Giants’ longest-tenured players, and his journey through the highs and lows of his career has forged a strong sense of resilience and leadership. He has faced team struggles, personal setbacks, fan criticism, and periods of being benched. Yet, he has consistently used these challenges as motivation to improve.

This depth of experience makes Slayton an invaluable mentor to the younger receivers. Nabers, in particular, has spoken highly of Slayton’s guidance and often turns to him for advice and support:

“Yeah, that’s the vet,” Nabers said. “I have a lot of conversations with (wide receiver) Slay (Darius Slayton) about different things. He took me under his wing and showed me a lot of stuff that goes on with coverages. I’m taking it as being a pro, as talking to him, asking him questions, and trying to get ahead of the game.”

Slayton embraces this mentorship role, recognizing the mutual benefits of learning from his younger teammates as well. His willingness to support and guide the new generation of receivers highlights his commitment to the team’s collective growth:

“Yeah, I just embrace it, trying to help them in any way, shape, or form that I can,” Slayton said. “Whether it be with the scheme or techniques or whatever things that I’ve learned or gained from guys older than me that I’ve played with in my career. (I) try to pass that stuff along.

“You can always learn from anybody,” he said. “There’s stuff that’s coming out of college football every year that makes its way into the NFL and has its influence on the league. So, sometimes there are certain techniques that you don’t come across as much in the NFL that maybe a college kid might bring or mention, and that’s maybe a good idea like a changeup or something. I’m always learning from them as much as they’re learning from me. There’s a give and take in that relationship.”

HC Brian Daboll praised Slayton’s leadership & consistency

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Brian Daboll has praised Slayton’s leadership, referring to him as “Mr. Steady.” Daboll appreciates Slayton’s consistency and his ability to maintain a positive influence within the team.

“I would say a good amount,” Daboll said. “He’s been here for a while. He’s been consistent. He’s a dependable player. The quarterback has a lot of trust in him. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since I’ve been here. Was productive before I got here. He’s been Mr. Steady for us. One of the steady guys offensively we’ve had here the last couple years… Again, he’s got a lot of experience playing, been productive, knows our system, and (they) have a lot of confidence in Slay.”

While Slayton may not be the No.1 receiver he once was, his role as a steadying influence and a mentor is crucial to the Giants’ long-term success.