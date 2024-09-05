Giants’ new running back ready to make a statement in 2024

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For the first time in over six years, the New York Giants will have a backfield without Saquon Barkley, who is now with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. The guy who was chosen to replace him is Devin Singletary, a veteran running back who is reunited with Brian Daboll after spending his first three seasons with him in Buffalo.

Devin Singletary is looking to provide the Giants with a strong running back following Barkley’s departure

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Nicknamed “Motor,” the sixth-year back is not looking to duplicate Barkley as he strives to bring a new look to the Giants’ offense this season. Singletary signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the G-men early this past offseason.

“[Barkley] was here, this was his home for [six] years. So, of course they might look at it that way,” said Singletary via Giants.com. “But for me, it’s playing ball, being here with my guys and helping the team win any way I can. It’s doing what I’ve been doing my whole life, being myself. That got me this far, so I’m gonna continue to do that.”

Despite that mindset, Singletary and Barkley do share similar attributes in terms of their games. Both are efficient runners while also being effective in the passing game. Last season with the Houston Texans, Singletary ran for a career-high 898 yards with four touchdowns and hauled in 30 receptions for 193 receiving yards.

While he may not have the same explosiveness as Barkley did during his time in New York, Singletary has the tools to be a positive contributor to a Giants team that is desperately searching for offensive versatility.

The Giants are coming off of one their worst scoring seasons in franchise history, which prompted them to upgrade the offensive line in the offseason while also making a change at the play-calling helm, as Daboll is now taking over that role this season over offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Brian Daboll views Singletary as an ‘all-purpose’ running back

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Daboll raved about Singletary’s skillset, as he got to work closely with him during their time with the Buffalo Bills when he was the team’s offensive coordinator. The now Giants’ head coach considers Singletary to be an “all-purpose back” given his ability to make an impact in many different areas.

“He’s just a good running back,” Daboll said via Giants.com. “You can use him on all three downs. So, whether that’s running inside, outside, pass protection, routes, you don’t have to sub him a bunch, in terms of this person has these specific plays, this other running back has this specific plays. So, I’d say he’s an all-purpose back for us. I’ve known him quite some time in this league and he’s consistent.”

Singletary is expected to make his Giants’ debut this Sunday in their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. New York will likely make him one of their most used players as the season progresses and he molds himself into the offense, and a strong campaign from him will ensure that the G-men have found the proper replacement for Barkley.