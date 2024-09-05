Giants’ CB1 ready to face Justin Jefferson in Week 1: ‘I match up well’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings playmaker Justin Jefferson poses a serious threat to the New York Giants’ secondary in Week 1. But Big Blue is up for the challenge.

Second-year cornerback and former first-round pick Deonte Banks is excited to face off against Jefferson, telling the media that shutting down elite wide receivers is exactly why the Giants drafted him.

Deonte Banks feels ready to match up against Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson

Banks previewed his upcoming matchup with Jefferson and the Vikings while speaking with The New York Post this week. He told Zach Braziller that he’s excited for the challenge and feels like he matches up well with the Vikings’ All-Pro wideout:

“I love the fact it’s right into it. … Just take it head on,” Banks said via The New York Post. “This is what they drafted me for, this is what I came here to do. This is what I want. I wouldn’t want it [any] other way, really.

“It gives me a challenge, I like challenges. They’re fun. I feel like I match up well [with him].”

Banks has already dealt with some significant challenges in his career. As a rookie, he was thrown into the gauntlet of fire, facing off against the likes of CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, D.K. Metcalf, and other elite wide receivers during his rookie season.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jefferson is a difficult matchup for any cornerback, even one as talented as Banks.

In just 10 games played last season, Jefferson racked up a ridiculous 1,074 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Averaging 107.4 receiving yards per game while having the ball thrown to you by four different quarterbacks (three backups) throughout a 10-game sample size is unheard of. But it’s not completely surprising for Jefferson, who led the NFL in receptions (128), receiving yards (1,809), and receiving yards per game (106.4) in 2022.

This season, career journeyman Sam Darnold will be throwing Jefferson and the Vikings’ wideouts the football after the team endured the losses of Kirk Cousins via free agency and rookie QB J.J. McCarthy via injury. However, considering the success Jefferson has had with backup quarterbacks in the past, it doesn’t really seem to matter who is throwing him the football — the Vikings can count on Jefferson to be productive regardless.

Can the Giants slow down Jefferson and the Vikings?

During his collegiate career, Banks matched up with some of the best wide receivers in the country — and frequently won those matchups. He allowed 50+ yards in a game just once in his collegiate career, including a game where he faced former Ohio State phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. (who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals this offseason).

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

As a rookie, Banks showed flashes of elite potential. The Giants spent a first-round pick on Banks last offseason, stamping him as their CB1 for the foreseeable future.

Banks has elite athleticism, posting a 10.0 relative athletic score (RAS) at the NFL Scouting Combine last year. That athleticism paired with his physicality was on display last season as Banks earned a passer rating against of 84.7, which ranked 24th out of 74 qualified cornerbacks.

Also working in Banks’ favor will be the Giants’ defensive line. Darnold is known to fold under pressure and the Giants spent the offseason loading up on pass-rushing talent. Their trio of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and Brian Burns looks to be one of the best on paper in the NFL.

If the Giants’ top pass rushers can get home and force the ball out of Darnold’s hands quickly, their defensive backs will benefit. The less time that the Giants’ cornerbacks need to cover the better. They will be hoping to see pressure force Darnold into some errant throws and have their defensive backs capitalize and force turnovers on Sunday.