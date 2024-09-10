Giants’ offensive line shows signs of major improvements in Week 1 against Vikings

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ changes to the offensive line look to be clear upgrades, as they gave quarterback Daniel Jones solid pocket protection in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants offensive line was very strong in Week 1

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Jones had an average of 2.82 seconds per play to throw the ball, which is 12th in the league in Week One entering Monday (h/t the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy). The group in total allowed just 10 pressures and one sack, including zero pressures from All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas.

“[The Vikings] actually didn’t pressure that much,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game (h/t SNY). “They pressured a few times.”

The past seasons saw Jones have very little time in the pocket to make a play, and the offensive line’s mishaps were a big factor in his recurring neck injuries and his season-ending ACL tear last season.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen added Jermaine Eluemunor, Greg Van Roten, and Jon Runyan Jr. to enhance the performance at the front lines, and the first impression of the group together was a strong one. They may not be as effective every single week, but if they can at least provide stability and stay healthy, then New York may finally have solved a problem that has haunted them for several years.

Daniel Jones still struggled despite the improved play from the offensive line

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite the offensive line doing its part against a tough Vikings’ defensive line Sunday, Jones still struggled mightily. He went 22-for-42 on his pass attempts and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

The hope is that now with an improved offensive line, the quarterback play will also make improvements. Week 1 didn’t see both parts click, but time will tell if the improved offensive line will result in Jones correcting his misfortunes.