Giants’ offensive line continuity will be the key to a consistent offense in 2023

The New York Giants finally have some continuity on the offensive line entering 2023 after years of constant overturn. With the exception of an upgrade at center, the team’s front line remains largely unchanged. The familiar faces manning the tackle positions, right guard, and left guard contribute to this continuity, which promises increased consistency for the Giants’ offense throughout the 2023 season.

Andrew Thomas Excited about Growing Giants’ Offense with Continuity

After earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2022, Andrew Thomas is looking forward to growing the team’s offense this season.

It is great to be in the same system back-to-back years, so I’m looking forward to us growing as an offense… It’s great. I mean, we’re not learning each other. We already understand what makes each other tick, understand the offense. You can start asking more questions, like really understanding the full process and not just regurgitating information. I’m looking forward to it. Andrew Thomas on the Giants’ offensive line continuity via the Giants Huddle Podcast

Evan Neal Finds Stability as Giants’ Starting Right Tackle

Continuity is also a welcomed change for second-year right tackle Evan Neal. During his collegiate career, Neal moved all over the Alabama offensive line, never spending more than one season in the same position.

He finished his time at Alabama as the team’s starting left tackle before moving back to right tackle during his rookie season with the Giants. There will be no changes for Neal this season, though, as he maintains his spot as the team’s starting right tackle in his sophomore season.

“It’s extremely helpful,” Neal said about staying at right tackle. “I mean, this is the first time that I’ve played the same position consecutive years in my life, you know what I’m saying? Even going back to high school. So, I’m definitely excited to see how I feel, for sure.”

The Giants Look to Break the Pattern with a New Center for Daniel Jones

The Giants have opened the season with a new center for every season of Daniel Jones’ career. That streak will continue in 2023 but should come to an end following this season. New York finally invested in the center position, drafting John Michael Schmitz in the second round of this year’s draft. Schmitz is expected to be a long-term starter at the position, providing Jones with continuity up front for the next several. years.

Mark Glowinski will maintain his spot as the team’s starting right guard. Glowinski was signed last offseason and started the full season for New York. Though he struggled in 2022, the offensive line will benefit from Glowinski upholding the continuity.

Left Guard Position Battle Brewing for the Giants

The main position to keep an eye on this summer is left guard. A position battle is brewing at left guard with Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu, and Shane Lemieux all contending for the starting job.

“Yeah, we have some talented guys,” Andrew Thomas said of the left guard position. When you have guys competing like that, we know that whoever’s gonna be playing is gonna be the best option and that’s the best thing for the team. Rooting for all those guys. Obviously, only one can play, but I’m looking forward to whoever the best man winning.”

Regardless of who wins the left guard spot, the player will be one with which Daniel Jones is already familiar.

Familiarity and Cohesion Crucial as Giants Enter Second Season in New Offensive Scheme

As the Giants enter their second season in Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offensive scheme, continuity is an essential component to take a step forward. Thomas and the gang are looking to be a more cohesive unit this season, opening things up for the team’s playmakers like Jones and RB Saquon Barkley.