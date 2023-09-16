Giants’ offensive line coach Bobby Johnson responds to Week 1 decimation

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In what might be an understatement, the New York Giants‘ offensive line has had its fair share of issues over the past decade. However, their performance in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys was particularly abysmal. The Giants’ O-line surrendered an eye-popping seven sacks and allowed pressures on a staggering 62% of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks.

Controversial Rotations: Giants’ Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson Under Scrutiny

Post this disastrous outing, Bobby Johnson, the offensive line coach, has faced a barrage of criticism. Detractors point to his decision to rotate linemen during training camp as a potential roadblock to establishing continuity among the starting five. Johnson, however, is not convinced by this critique.

“I know a lot of people think that, but I’m just saying that the same thing could be said if you get a guy injured, and they miss time, and then they go back in,” Johnson opined. “So, I don’t think that was the culprit.”

Evan Neal’s Struggles: Growing Pains or Cause for Concern?

Evan Neal, who was the Giants’ seventh overall draft pick last year, hasn’t exactly made a glowing start to his NFL career. His woes continued in the game against the Cowboys. However, Johnson is not throwing his young offensive tackle under the bus just yet.

“He’s improved. He’s put a lot of time in and continued improving,” Johnson insisted. “But it doesn’t matter because we’re a group. We’re not a collection of individuals. And obviously, it wasn’t what we wanted, and we’re going to try to improve that against the next opponent.”

Upcoming Challenge: Arizona Cardinals in Week 2

Next up for the Giants is a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who are no slouches when it comes to putting pressure on the quarterback. The Cardinals bagged six sacks in their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders, setting up another serious challenge for the Giants’ beleaguered offensive line. Compounding the issue, Big Blue may have to prepare for the absence of All-Pro tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Week 2: A Must-Win Game for the New York Giants?

As the Giants gear up to redeem themselves in Week 2, the sense of urgency is palpable. Despite it being early in the season, the upcoming game against the Cardinals feels like a must-win scenario for New York. The kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 pm EST and will be broadcast on FOX.