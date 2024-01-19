Giants offensive coordinator seems headed for a departure

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on the field during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants are making significant changes to their coaching staff this offseason. After firing offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he expected both offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to return in 2024. But those expectations changed rather quickly.

Daboll is on the hunt for the team’s next defensive coordinator after a dramatic saga of conflict and tension culminated with Martindale’s resignation from the team. Now Daboll has two coordinator roles to fill and could soon have to fill a third as Kafka’s future with the team is becoming evermore uncertain.

The Giants could lose OC Mike Kafka this offseason

With two coordinator positions already vacant, having a third to fill this offseason would not be ideal for Daboll. But it may soon become a reality as Kafka is seemingly preparing to jump ship.

Kafka has been interviewing for vacant head coaching jobs around the NFL and, while it may seem like a long shot that he lands one of these positions, he could be on his way out regardless. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently shared insight on the situation, implying that he believes Kafka will no longer be with the Giants in 2024.

“Everyone keeps telling me Mike Kafka is gonna be gone. I must of heard it from 5 different people in the last couple days.” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan via the Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast

A lateral move cannot be ruled out for Kafka. If he does not land a head coaching job, he could choose to take an offensive coordinator job elsewhere in an effort to get out from underneath Daboll’s thumb. A recent bombshell report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News revealed that Kafka “received the brunt of Daboll’s fury” during the 2023 season and frequently had his meetings high-jacked and his playcalling duties stripped of him.

What will the Giants do if Kafka leaves?

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post shared on social media that a lateral move is indeed in play for Kafka this offseason. If the Giants were to have another vacancy on their staff, they could opt to promote from within. Art Stapleton of NJ.com suggested that quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney would be a strong option for the offensive coordinator title.

Losing three coordinators in one offseason is not the best look for a head coach who has been under fire recently for his tense attitude and erratic behavior. The Giants need to do some internal investigating to find out why their coaches have become so unhappy. Daboll seems to be the right man for the job, and the front office is certainly confident in him, but the Giants need their head coach to right this ship in 2024.