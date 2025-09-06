Giants oddly shuffle roster with practice squad defensive lineman elevation

The New York Giants threw a curveball on Saturday, promoting defensive lineman Elijah Garcia from the practice squad.

It’s the kind of move that raises eyebrows — not because Garcia can’t contribute, but because of the timing.

Garcia’s journey to the Giants

Garcia’s path has been far from straightforward. The undrafted lineman out of Rice entered the NFL with the Rams in 2022.

After one year in Los Angeles, he bounced to the Denver Broncos, grinding to keep his career alive as a depth option.

This offseason, Garcia found himself in New York, quietly fighting for a roster spot along one of the league’s deeper defensive lines.

During the preseason, Garcia logged 75 snaps, tallying two pressures, four tackles, one missed attempt, and four key run stops.

He didn’t dominate, but he did enough to show he’s serviceable, particularly against the run when gaps need plugging.

Why the timing feels unusual

Promoting Garcia now feels odd given that the Giants already boast a stacked defensive front headlined by Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence is the anchor of this defense, a game-wrecker who demands double-teams and changes blocking schemes entirely.

However, Lawrence is expecting the birth of his child any day, which could take him away from Week 1.

If the Giants lose him, even briefly, it changes everything — and elevating Garcia may be their insurance policy.

Preparing for Jayden Daniels and Washington

The timing couldn’t be tougher. The Giants open against the Washington Commanders and second-year star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels brings a dual-threat skillset, combining poise in the pocket with breakaway speed that can devastate an unprepared defense.

Stopping him requires pressure up the middle, forcing him off his spot and collapsing rushing lanes before he escapes.

Without Lawrence, that job becomes infinitely harder, meaning rotational players like Garcia could suddenly be asked to carry weight.

Giants keeping cards close to the chest

The Giants haven’t offered clarity on why Garcia was promoted, leaving speculation to swirl around Lawrence’s immediate availability.

It could be nothing more than precaution, but the timing suggests they want all possible depth ready for Week 1.

With so much riding on their season opener, New York isn’t leaving anything to chance, even if it means shuffling unexpectedly.