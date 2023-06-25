Giants’ new tight end ‘excited’ to be part of a winning culture

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants welcome a new star to the mix this season after trading for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. The Giants acquired Waller via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of the offseason. Waller recently reflected on the blockbuster trade with Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and shared his excitement for his new opportunity with Big Blue.

Darren Waller excited to be with the Giants

Waller is embracing the change of scenery and enjoying the challenges that come with joining a new team. After practicing with the team at OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Waller is excited to be part of a winning culture with the Giants.

“It’s been great,” Waller told Hill. “It’s been a great challenge. I love a good challenge and just forming a new relationship with my teammates. They’re really excited about winning. They’re really solid about doing things the right way and continuing to build a foundation on what they started last year. I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Big Blue kicked off its rebuild last season after bringing in new head coach Brian Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen. Daboll built that “foundation” that Waller referred to, winning AP Coach of the Year after leading New York to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Schoen has also reinforced that foundation, bringing in new talent and proctoring the trade to acquire Waller from Las Vegas.

Waller said he was “not totally shocked” by the trade from the Raiders, but he was surprised to wind up with Big Blue.

“I had heard some things,” Waller said. “There were different moments throughout the year that I heard I may be traded or I may not. So the actual event of it wasn’t too shocking. But I didn’t expect it to be the Giants.”

Despite relocating to the Big Apple, Waller is still striving to maintain consistency as a reliable figure in the Las Vegas community.

One thing I’ve strived for, ever since getting my life back on track, is to try to be consistent. Trying to be somebody that people can rely on and this community can rely on. To be able to do this for a third straight year and to see people’s lives be changed because of it, this is a great feeling and something that I just want to continue to keep my foot on the gas with because the issue is continuing to just rise and tear apart families, tear apart communities, so we’re try to do everything we can to help. Darren Waller on the impact he has in the Las Vegas community

The Giants not only got a great player in Waller; they got a great individual off-the-field. Expectations are high for Waller who will serve as New York’s primary receiving threat this season. But regardless of his on-field performance, Big Blue can rest assured knowing they added a tremendous person to their organization.