Giants’ new starting quarterback still lives at home with his parents

Tommy DeVito, the rookie quarterback for the New York Giants, is gearing up for his first NFL start against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. In a conversation with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, DeVito offered insights into his daily life as a young professional quarterback.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” DeVito shared. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me.”

He also mentioned the convenience of living close to the team facility while still being able to stay with his family, highlighting the benefits of his current living arrangement.

Unexpected Opportunity for DeVito

Hailing from New Jersey, DeVito likely did not anticipate starting an NFL game this season, especially considering the Giants’ long-term commitment to Daniel Jones and DeVito’s status as an undrafted rookie who initially joined the practice squad.

However, with injuries to both Jones and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, DeVito now has a chance to prove himself in a challenging season for the Giants, who currently hold a 2-7 record.

Facing the Cowboys in Week 1 Rematch

DeVito faces a significant challenge in his first game, as he will confront the same Dallas Cowboys team that defeated the Giants 40-0 in Week 1. This matchup presents an opportunity for DeVito to potentially become a highlight in an otherwise difficult season for the Giants.

The game is scheduled for a 4:25 P.M. EST kickoff and will be broadcast nationally on FOX, offering a broad audience the chance to witness DeVito’s debut as an NFL starting quarterback.

