Giants’ new rushing attack could be dynamic in 2024

The New York Giants rebuilt their backfield this offseason following the departure of veteran superstar Saquon Barkley. Replacing Barkley is Devin Singletary, who the Giants signed in free agency this spring. Despite the perceived downgrade at running back, the Giants’ new rushing attack could be far more dynamic this season as they take a committee approach to the ground game.

Devin Singletary could be a breakout rusher this season

Singletary had a career year in 2023-24 as the lead rusher in the Houston Texans’ backfield. He took over as the starter in Week 7 and never looked back, going on to make 10 starts and total 986 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Across his 10 starts, Singletary totaled 715 rushing yards, an average of 71.5 yards per game. Across a 17-game sample size, that average would yield over 1,200 rushing yards in a single season. If Singletary can have similar production numbers in the Giants’ backfield as their primary starter this season, he could easily reach the 1,000-rushing yard threshold.

Singletary also averaged 2.88 yards after contact per attempt, with 36 missed tackles forced and 44 first downs. He is an efficient rusher who should be in store for a big year as the Giants’ starting running back this season. But Singletary will have to share the ball thanks to some exciting talents surrounding him in Big Blue’s backfield.

The Giants have plenty of talent behind Singletary

Behind Singletary, New York has a pair of young and exciting running backs. Second-year rusher Eric Gray was a preseason standout, totaling 98 total yards from scrimmage in their first exhibition contest of the summer with two touchdowns. Initially a potential roster-cut candidate, Gray earned his stay as the primary backup running back.

Alongside Gray is rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. who the Giants drafted in the fifth round. Tracy is a tackle-breaking machine, having forced 46 missed tackles across just 132 touches during his final collegiate season at Purdue. He also flashed his potential in the preseason and looks to be a focal point as both a rusher and a receiver.

The Giants’ three-pronged rushing attack could be dynamic this season. Singletary will serve as their workhorse with Gray providing a nice change of pace and Tracy added a receiving element that would otherwise be absent. Replacing Barkley will be no easy task, but the Giants have more than enough talent in their backfield to maintain a level of dynamism in their rushing attack.