Giants’ new quarterback-wide receiver connection is already heating up

With three days of Giants training camp in the books, one of the biggest early storylines has been the connection between starting quarterback Russell Wilson and sophomore receiver Malik Nabers.

After a 1,200-yard season filled with highlight catches despite the Giants going just 3-14, Nabers looks to have an even better second year with Wilson throwing him the football.

After missing spring practices with a toe injury, Nabers had his first practice with Wilson and the Giants starters on Wednesday to open training camp.

One of the biggest highlights of the day was Nabers’ acrobatic catch on a fade route against Deonte Banks during a red zone period. Malik held inside leverage on Banks, then held on to make a juggling grab for what would count for six points on a fall Sunday.

Start of something dangerous ? pic.twitter.com/AWxsY22Y7F — New York Giants (@Giants) July 23, 2025

During the second day of training camp, the Giants practiced one-on-one drills, with Malik Nabers lining up against the highly touted acquisition at cornerback, Paulson Adebo. Nabers quickly got a step on Adebo, cut inside, then quickly raced back outside before getting both feet down inside the end zone for a touchdown. Malik showcased his speed, ability to get separation, and toe-drag swag ability all on the same play.

The biggest highlight from Wilson to Nabers to date was a 60-yard touchdown pass during Friday’s practice. Wilson launched a deep ball down the sideline, with Nabers outracing Adebo to haul in the moonshot pass for a score. When the Giants landed Russell Wilson this offseason, they were looking forward to a quarterback capable of throwing these types of deep balls to activate the offense, and we are already starting to see it come together early in training camp.

Russell Wilson hits a longball to Malik Nabers! ? pic.twitter.com/zW1BaLIuaX — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 25, 2025

With a month of practices and preseason games to go, Wilson will only grow more comfortable with Nabers, as well as his other weapons, including Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and rookie sensation Cam Skattebo, who has already showcased his versatility as a pass-catching back.

After Nabers was the highlight of the sputtering 2024 offense, which featured four different starting quarterbacks and poor pass protection, it will be exciting to see what Malik can do with the stability, experience, and arm talent of Russell Wilson at the helm in 2025.