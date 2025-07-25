Giants being cautious with Malik Nabers’ toe injury during camp

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been dealing with a toe injury since his days at LSU, which caused him to sit out the team’s offseason program in the spring. Although Nabers has returned to the Giants for training camp, Big Blue is being cautious with Nabers’ usage leading up to the 2025 season.

Giants are managing Malik Nabers’s toe injury

Brian Daboll spoke about the situation during his media session at training camp.

“We’ll see as it goes,” Daboll said. “We’ll go through practice, see how it feels. If we have to pull back, we’ll pull back some. Looked pretty good yesterday… He’s working through it.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite the cause for concern, Nabers himself did not seem too concerned, citing the Giants’ plan to work around the injury as well as providing an optimistic update on the toe.

According to a transcript from the Giants, Nabers said, “The toe is good. This spring, we had a great rehab to try and get me back. So I’m back, feeling good, feeling a little bit better, healthy out there running around. I feel good.”

Nabers may eventually need toe surgery

Nabers also spoke about the possibility of getting toe surgery during his press conference, but stated that he hasn’t thought too much about it right now.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“There’s been talk about it,” Nabers said. “It just never really came to a complete thought in mind for me to do it, but I’ve been managing it well, been running around feeling pretty good. Everything has been going good with the rehab, so my toe is feeling better. I’m just happy to be out there with my guys now”.

The toe injury is not expected to have a major impact on Nabers, as the star receiver made 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season. This year, with Russell Wilson confirmed as the starting quarterback, Nabers will look to build on that alongside his fellow receivers and help the team win more games in the process.