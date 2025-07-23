Giants head coach makes it clear who his starting quarterback will be this season

The New York Giants have officially begun training camp. On Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joel Schoen held a press conference with the media to kick off the new season.

The Giants overhauled their quarterback room this offseason, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, then drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round.

Despite this crowded quarterback room, Coach Daboll made it clear who he views as the team’s starting quarterback.

Brian Daboll declares Russell Wilson the Giants’ starting quarterback

Daboll was asked who would be the starter in his new revamped quarterback room during the presser, and gave a pretty definitive answer.

“These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is the starter,” Daboll said per Paul Schwartz of The New York Post.

Wilson signed with the Giants this offseason on a one-year deal worth $10 million with incentives that could increase the contract’s total to $14 million.

The 36-year-old veteran is entering his 14th season in the league. He took the overwhelming majority of first-team reps for the Giants’ offense during OTAs and minicamp, indicating that the coaching staff viewed him then as the starter.

This news is hardly a surprise as Wilson is easily the most experienced and accomplished quarterback on the Giants’ roster. He went to the playoffs last season as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio and a 6-5 record across 11 starts.