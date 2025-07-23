3 Giants players who must deliver in 2025 to keep their jobs

The New York Giants are heading into training camp with cautious optimism and a roster that looks more competitive across the board.

But for some players, this summer won’t be about confidence or chemistry — it’ll be about saving their careers.

A few former high draft picks are running out of time, needing clear improvements if they hope to stick on the roster long term.

John Michael Schmitz must elevate his play in year three

John Michael Schmitz was drafted to stabilize the offensive line, but so far, he’s been part of the problem, not the solution.

The former second-round pick struggled in pass protection last season, giving up 28 pressures and six sacks over 983 snaps.

His run blocking had flashes of promise, but his lack of size and strength has created consistent issues at the NFL level.

This year, Schmitz has a new quarterback behind him in Russell Wilson, which could help with pre-snap recognition and adjustments.

Still, communication alone won’t fix the protection — Schmitz must sharpen his technique and avoid getting bullied inside.

The Giants have invested too much to give up yet, but they can’t afford another year of liability at center.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evan Neal is facing a career crossroads after position switch

Evan Neal isn’t just fighting for playing time — he’s fighting to salvage a career that once held enormous expectations.

The Giants made him the seventh overall pick in 2022, but his time at right tackle has been plagued by poor footwork and injuries.

Now, Neal is making the full transition to guard, a move many felt should’ve happened at least a year earlier.

At 6-foot-7, 350 pounds, Neal still has elite size, but his ability to handle quickness and lateral movement will be tested again.

With right guard up for grabs and Greg Van Roten not guaranteed to start, Neal has a real shot to earn his way back.

After the team declined his fifth-year option, this season is essentially an audition for his future in the league.

Jalin Hyatt needs to prove he’s more than straight-line speed

Third-round wideout Jalin Hyatt came into last season with hype surrounding his big-play potential, but he never found his footing.

Hyatt finished 2024 with just eight receptions for 62 yards, often looking overwhelmed and underutilized in a broken offense.

He struggled to create separation, and the team’s lack of protection made it tough for him to get deep routes going at all.

Hyatt is expected to begin training camp working with the second team, catching passes from Jameis Winston instead of Wilson.

Adding muscle this offseason should help his durability, but he’ll need to show sharper route running and more reliable hands.

To force his way into Brian Daboll’s plans, Hyatt must dominate against the second unit and demand more first-team reps.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time is running out — and they know it

For Schmitz, Neal, and Hyatt, this camp isn’t just about reps or development — it’s about defining their futures in New York.

All three were viewed as foundational pieces at one point, but the margin for error has all but vanished at this stage.

With a deeper, more competitive roster and higher internal expectations, the Giants won’t wait around if progress stalls again.