Giants’ $36 million receiver is beeming with excitment over big offensive change

The New York Giants offense is starting to look like a real NFL unit again — something fans haven’t said with confidence in years.

That early optimism is largely tied to the arrival of Russell Wilson, whose experience is reshaping the tone of training camp.

Wilson has taken over with a clear sense of purpose, and it’s already having a noticeable effect on the passing attack.

After a year filled with checkdowns and confusion, there’s finally rhythm, structure, and—most importantly—leadership under center.

Darius Slayton, the Giants’ longest-tenured wide receiver, couldn’t hold back his praise for what Wilson is bringing to the table.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A quarterback who actually knows what he wants

Slayton summed it up in one word after practice: “Clarity.” It’s something Giants fans haven’t heard in quite some time.

“He’s been playing football for a long time,” Slayton said. “He knows what he likes, what he doesn’t like.”

“It makes it very simple for us to be on the same page,” he added, beaming with visible optimism following Thursday’s practice.

Wilson’s ability to communicate what he wants from his receivers is a drastic shift from last year’s rotating quarterback carousel.

Instead of vague route adjustments and late decisions, Wilson gives structure, which allows receivers to play faster and more confidently.

Wilson’s deep ball elevates the ceiling of the passing game

One thing Russell Wilson has always done well is throw the deep ball, and that trait is already flashing in Giants camp.

Last season, he completed 27 throws of 20+ yards, totaling 851 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions on those plays.

That kind of efficiency downfield hasn’t been seen in New York since the days of Eli Manning’s final flashes of brilliance.

For a receiver like Slayton, who thrives on vertical routes, that’s a dream scenario after years of fading production and misfires.

Slayton struggled to find rhythm in 2024, finishing with 573 receiving yards — his lowest total since a rocky 2021 campaign.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slayton is betting big on a bounce-back campaign

After signing a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason, Darius Slayton is entering a crucial stretch of his career.

He earned $22 million in guarantees, but this year feels like a prove-it season as the Giants transition to a new offensive era.

Slayton’s confidence seems renewed, and Wilson’s consistency might be exactly what he needs to tap into his true potential.

The two have shown early chemistry in camp, including several crisp completions on timing routes and corner fades to the sideline.

When receivers and quarterbacks communicate clearly, it’s like watching musicians hit the same note without saying a word.

Offensive upgrade goes beyond just quarterback play

Of course, the improvement isn’t only because of Russell Wilson — the Giants have Malik Nabers entering year 2 and a sense of progress building.

The offensive line is healthier, and there’s been a clear effort to simplify route trees and increase spacing for quicker reads.

Still, it all starts at the quarterback position, and Wilson has brought a level of professionalism the Giants haven’t seen in years.

If this connection with Slayton holds steady, it could finally unlock the consistent production both players are capable of delivering.