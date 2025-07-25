Giants giving former first-round bust ‘every opportunity’ to win starting right guard job

The New York Giants are transitioning former first-round pick Evan Neal from right tackle to guard.

After three struggling seasons in the league, the Giants felt it was necessary to make a change for Neal. He started the spring at left guard, but is now being given an opportunity to win the starting right guard job.

Evan Neal is competing for the Giants’ starting right guard job

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Neal is being given “ every opportunity” to compete for the Giants’ starting right guard position.

“Greg Van Roten and Evan Neal rotated at RG,” Duggan reported on X following Friday’s training camp practice. “Can see the Giants giving Neal every opportunity to win that job.”

Neal will compete with veteran right guard Greg Van Roten, who started all 17 games for the Giants last season (15 at right guard, two at center). Van Roten is 35 years old and entering his 11th season in the league.

Although he performed admirably last season, Van Roten has been average throughout his career and is not a long-term starter. For this reason, the Giants are wise to give Neal an opportunity to compete for the starting job.

Neal is still only 24 years old and entering the fourth season of his career, which is the final year of his rookie contract.

After being selected seventh overall in 2022, Neal has been a major disappointment. However, he did start to show signs of improvement last season. The Giants are hoping that the move to guard will spark his development.