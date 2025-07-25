Giants could reunite Dexter Lawrence with a college teammate to create an unstoppable defensive line 

Dexter Lawrence leads the New York Giants’ defensive line as one of the best interior defenders in the NFL. However, adding talent around him has been a priority for the Giants.

Their depth on the interior of the defensive line has been considered a weakness. But after the Las Vegas Raiders shockingly released veteran DT Christian Wilkins on Thursday evening, the Giants have an opportunity to turn that weakness into a strength.

Raiders shockingly release Christian Wilkins

Just one year after signing Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract, the Raiders have released him, citing a lack of dedication to the rehab of his foot injury as the reason why.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Following his release, the Raiders released the following statement:

“We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins. This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, due to how Wilkins treated the rehab from his foot injury he suffered last season, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract last month. Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFLPA.

Could the Giants target Wilkins in free agency?

Now that Wilkins is a free agent, he is among the top talents available on the open market. When healthy, Wilkins is one of the premier run defenders in the league.

Prior to his injury, Wilkins had totaled two sacks, 17 combined tackles, and two tackles for loss in five games for Las Vegas. The season prior, he racked up a career-high 9.0 sacks with 65 combined tackles and 10 tackles for loss with the Miami Dolphins. He had 98 combined tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 2022.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

At 29 years old, Wilkins is still in the prime of his career. Considering Las Vegas released him as a result of his injury, Wilkins likely won’t be healthy for the start of the regular season. However, if he could make a return mid-season, and the Giants are competitive, he would be a slam-dunk signing.

Adding Wilkins to the Giants’ defensive line could be dangerous

Wilkins is a Clemson product, just like Giants All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence. The two were teammates in college and have remained close friends during their respective tenures in the NFL.

A Giants scout described Wilkins as “Dexter’s best friend” while discussing the possibility of signing him in free agency in 2024, as revealed on Hard Knocks (h/t BigBlueVCR on X).

Credit: BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff

At the time, the Giants decided against adding Wilkins because they didn’t feel as though he was a difference-making pass rusher, and that was what their roster needed opposite Lawrence.

However, they now have a bevvy of difference-making pass-rushers, with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter creating a terrifying edge-rushing trio. Adding a stout run defender like Wilkins to the middle of the defense would make all the sense in the world.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding his injury, the Giants will likely not be in any rush to sign Wilkins. However, if he recovers quickly, and the Giants are expecting to be competitive, he would be a nice upgrade to the defensive line.