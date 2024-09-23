Giants’ new pass-rusher finally flashing elite potential

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a blockbuster trade this offseason to acquire pass-rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. Through the first two weeks of the season, Burns struggled to get on the box score and failed to record a sack.

Things turned around for Burns and the Giants in Week 3, however, as he helped to lead the team to their first win of the season. Burns flashed his elite potential in the Giants’ 21–15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Brian Burns turned in one of the best performances of his career in Giants’ Week 3 win

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns’ banged-up offensive line struggled to contain Burns in Week 3. The 26-year-old edge rusher totaled three tackles in the contest and added on one sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble which was recovered by the Giants.

According to Seth Walder of ESPN Sports Analytics, Burns recorded a 39% pass rush win rate against the Browns. This was the highest mark Burns has reached during his time so far with the Giants and ranked as the sixth-highest pass-rush-win-rate game of his six-year career.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Burns had only totaled seven combined tackles and had yet to record a sack or a tackle for loss. However, he was making an impact in the game behind the box score, recording three pressures and three hurries across those two games.

But now Burns is truly flashing his elite potential for Big Blue. Burns is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who had totaled 46 sacks and 59 tackles for loss in his career entering this season. The Giants are now feeling Burns’ presence as an elite, game-changing pass rusher. If Burns can continue to play at such a high level, the Giants will become a lot more difficult for opposing teams to face.