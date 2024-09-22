Giants’ injury prone edge rusher is coming back to life

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defense had a sack party in Week 3, bringing down Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson eight times en route to the team’s first win of the season. Among the defense’s standout performers was pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari. The third-year edge rusher came to life in Week 3 as he embarks on a bounce-back campaign.

Azeez Ojulari turns in a solid performance in the Giants’ win against the Browns

Ojulari had his best game in a long time on Sunday. He finished the Week 3 contest with two tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery. Ojulari was involved in some of the defense’s biggest stops throughout the game. The Giants have utilized Ojulari in a rotational fashion and it has resulted in positive progress.

Over the past two seasons, Ojulari has struggled to stay on the football field. He missed 16 games over the last two years combined and fans were quick to hit him with the “injury-prone” label as a result. But with the additions of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, Ojulari has seen his playing time decrease. That lessened playing time, however, seems to be having a positive effect on the third-year pass rusher.

Through three games this season, Ojulari has stayed healthy and has seen his production increase. He now has six combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack on the season. The Giants’ defensive line came to life in Week 3 and Ojulari played a pivotal role in sparking the unit.