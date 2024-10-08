Giants’ new offensive guard tandem has transformed the unit

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It took several years, a few swings and misses, and more than one general manager, but the New York Giants have finally built a solid offensive line. They have tried everything to fix the unit to no avail prior to this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen vowed to rebuild the unit into competency and has seemingly achieved that goal.

Among the Giants’ most crucial acquisitions on the offensive line this offseason were the two starting guards Schoen signed. The Giants’ new offensive guard tandem has transformed the offensive line and brought stability to two positions that have been revolving doors for several years.

The Giants’ two starting guards have been major upgrades

This offseason, the Giants signed veteran guard Jon Runyan Jr. to bring stability to the left side of the offensive line. He has been the major upgrade they desired so far. Through five games, Runyan has been on the field for 337 offensive snaps, surrendering only seven pressures and one sack — a vast improvement over the metrics posted by last year’s offensive linemen through the first five weeks.

Opposite Runyan is Greg Van Roten, another veteran that the Giants added this offseason. Van Roten was signed later in the summer, just before the start of the regular season. He has also been a quality contributor, despite some lapses in pass protection. He has surrendered 14 pressures this season (with zero sacks) but has recorded a quality 64.9 PFF run-blocking grade.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

In Week 5, Van Roten recorded a 91.0 run-blocking grade to help rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. rush for 129 yards en route to the Giants’ win over the Seattle Seahawks. Runyan, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet, surrendering zero pressures, zero hurries, and zero sacks.

The solid play of the Giants’ two new starting guards has helped stabilize the rest of the offensive linemen. Second-year center John Michael Schmitz is also playing the best football of his young career, likely due in large part to the fact that the line has maintained continuity. The Giants’ starting five offensive linemen have been the same in every game so far this season. At this time last year, Big Blue’s starting five had been different in each game.

Maintaining continuity has been a key factor in the offensive line’s success this season. The reliability of Runyan and Van Roten has contributed to the unit’s consistency and allowed the Giants’ offense to operate at a far more efficient level.