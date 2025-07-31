Giants’ new guard is bleeding confidence: ‘When I get my hands on guys, I can shut the rep down’

The New York Giants are running out of patience but not out of hope when it comes to Evan Neal’s future on the line.

After three disappointing seasons at right tackle, the former first-round pick is moving inside to compete at right guard.

It’s not the path the Giants envisioned when they drafted Neal seventh overall in 2022, but it may be his last shot.

Rather than continuing to struggle on the edge against quicker pass rushers, Neal will now focus on owning the interior.

If the move clicks, it could salvage his career—and provide a much-needed boost to a line that’s still searching for answers.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A guard transition could unlock Neal’s strengths

Neal’s issues at tackle have been well-documented, from footwork concerns to being beaten off the edge with regularity.

But the traits that made him a top prospect—his massive frame, strength, and run-blocking power—might actually thrive inside.

The Giants believe reducing the amount of space around him will help him stay engaged and use his hands more effectively.

No longer having to mirror twitchy edge rushers could simplify his job and allow him to play faster and more confidently.

The right guard spot remains wide open, and with veteran Greg Van Roten aging, the opportunity is ripe for the taking.

Neal’s mindset shows he’s embracing the change

Evan Neal isn’t running from his past performances—he’s leaning into this new chapter with confidence and conviction.

When speaking to reporters this week, Neal didn’t hold back on what he thinks he can bring to the table at guard.

“I’m a big guy, I take up a lot of mass, I’m athletic—when I get my hands on guys, I can shut the rep down,” Neal said.

“In the run game… when I make contact at the point of attack, I get guys moving backwards.”

That quote doesn’t sound like someone sulking—it sounds like a lineman ready to reclaim his NFL career from the brink.

Giants declined his fifth-year option for a reason

This transition is coming with added pressure, as the Giants chose not to exercise Neal’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason.

That means he’s entering what could be his final year in blue unless he proves he’s worth another contract.

Neal understands what’s at stake, and playing with that urgency might be exactly what the Giants need from him.

The team’s offensive success in 2025 hinges heavily on better line play, especially with a revamped quarterback room.

If Neal steps up, it won’t just help him—it could stabilize the entire right side and unlock more balance on offense.

A high-stakes season awaits in New York

For Neal, this isn’t just about position—it’s about redemption, identity, and proving he belongs in this league.

The Giants have given him one final runway to take off, but the engine has to start humming fast once the season begins.

If he wins the starting job and holds his own inside, it will be one of the best comeback stories on the roster.

The talent is there. The opportunity is now. And Evan Neal might finally be ready to seize it before the lights go out.