Giants nearing deal with former cornerback to fill CB2 role

Despite New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen stating that the front office felt confident about their cornerback room, a new development emerged on Friday. Jordan Schultz reported that Adoree Jackson is nearing a deal to return to Big Blue.

Jackson’s Absence and Potential Impact on the Giants

Jackson has been a free agent this offseason, effectively skipping summer training camp and preseason games. However, the Giants need reinforcement in the secondary due to a lack of experience and starting-caliber players. Third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott did not make an appearance during preseason, and Nick McCloud showed inconsistency. McCloud played just 20 snaps against the Houston Texans, highlighting the Giants’ need for a familiar, reliable piece.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A Familiar Face Returns

Jackson is an ideal fit after exploring free agency in search of a new team. The former first-round pick from 2017 recorded 55 tackles over 792 snaps last season. He allowed 753 yards and two touchdowns while securing six pass breakups. Jackson’s season was marked by volatility, primarily due to the Giants’ decision to force him into the slot, a position not suited to his natural abilities.

He struggled initially playing inside before the Giants moved him back to his natural position on the boundary. Jackson missed several weeks due to injury but managed to deliver some strong performances amidst his inconsistencies. Although it wasn’t one of his best seasons, at just 28 years old, Jackson still has much to offer.

Financial Flexibility and Competitive Edge

As of Friday morning, the Giants had over $13 million in available salary cap space, making a deal around $8 million for the 2024 season feasible for Jackson. He is expected to immediately compete with McCloud for the CB2 position, if not replace him right away.

Maintaining Stability in the Secondary

If Jackson returns, the Giants will maintain their starting cornerback duo from last season, with Deonte Banks stepping into the CB1 role and Jackson likely filling in as his counterpart. This move would provide much-needed stability and experience to a secondary that has faced significant uncertainty heading into the new season.