Giants named potential fit for high-upside quarterback prospect in the middle rounds

The New York Giants are interested in taking a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. However, picking at No. 6 overall, the odds of landing one of the position’s top prospects are slim. Instead, the Giants may opt to take an elite playmaker in the first round and draft a quarterback later on in the draft.

How long the Giants will wait to draft a quarterback is the question. If they choose to take on in the second round, they could be targeting Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who they’ve expressed significant interest in. But they could also be open to waiting a little bit longer and taking South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler.

Giants named potential fit for USCe QB Spencer Rattler

Rattler is viewed as one of the top developmental quarterback prospects who will be available in the middle rounds of this year’s NFL Draft. The South Carolina signal-caller racked up 3,186 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2023 while playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in collegiate football. He was sacked 39 times this season but still completed 68.9% of his passes.

While ranking the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, ESPN’s Jordan Reid gave a “Potential NFL team fit” for each prospect. He pegged the Giants as Rattler’s best fit:

“Rattler was among the best QBs in the SEC despite the team’s 5-7 record,” he said of the South Carolin quarterback. “…When Rattler is protected, he has excelled. He looked like a more decisive and consistent player this past season. With B-level arm strength to drive the ball, his confidence and comfort in the South Carolina scheme put him back on the draft radar.”

Reid is not the first analyst to connect Rattler to the Giants. The Draft Network’s Justin Melo also listed the G-Men as a top fit for Rattler:

“If Schoen and Daboll want to prepare for [the possibility of things going haywire with Daniel Jones], they should draft a mid-round quarterback with the potential to develop into a starter. Rattler checks that box.”

Pro Football Focus had the Giants taking Rattler in the fourth round of a mock draft earlier this offseason:

“The Giants would be wise to invest in a developmental quarterback with the starting-caliber potential to play behind Daniel Jones next season — that is, of course, if they don’t take one in the first round to replace him immediately,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote.

Rattler boosted his draft stock at the Senior Bowl

Rattler was one of the standout talents at this year’s Reesee’s Senior Bowl. According to Reid, Rattler boosted his draft stock and checked a number of boxes for scouts down in Mobile, Alabama for the event:

“Among the Senior Bowl quarterbacks, Rattler probably had the most to gain,” Reid wrote. “After an underwhelming first day that included a bad interception, he rebounded and showcased a natural throwing motion and a live arm. The ball consistently came out on time.”

Rattler finished the event being named the Senior Bowl MVP. He only played two series but completed all four of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the game.

When could the Giants draft Rattler?

While he’s expected to be a later pick on day two, likely in the third round, there is an outside chance that a team will take a flier on Rattler in the second round. An AFC area scout told Reid, “I think a team may take a chance on him somewhere in Round 2.”

The Giants hold the No. 47 pick (second round) and the No. 70 pick (third round) on day two of the draft. Rattler could be the choice with either one of those selections, depending on how the board falls. It feels unlikely that Big Blue would reach on Rattler that early in the second round (pick No. 47), however, taking him with No. 70 could be feasible.