Top WR prospect praises Giants after private meeting: ‘Those are some funny guys to be around’

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants met with LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers and took him out to dinner on Tuesday night ahead of his Pro Day on Wednesday. The Giants are doing their research on this draft class’s top playmakers and, holding the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, Nabers could be a top option for New York when they are on the clock.

LSU WR Malik Nabers speaks highly of the Giants following their private meeting

Nabers spoke about his meeting with the Giants to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN) and shared nothing but praise for the organization:

“I had a great dinner with those guys,” Nabers told Terrell. “Those are some funny guys to be around … I opened up my personality to those guys. It’s not hard to talk to them. They know me personally as a player.

“I heard Brian (Daboll), the head coach, he loves the way I play. It’s just great to be around the atmosphere with those guys again.”

This was Nabers’ second meeting with the team. He also met with head coach Brian Daboll and a few other members of the Giants’ top brass in February during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I feel like the head coach [Brian Daboll], he really likes me a lot,” Nabers said of his interview in Indianapolis. “I know they’re still looking for that wide receiver [No.] 1, especially after Odell [Beckham Jr.] left, so if I can come in and be that guy, then so be it.”

The interest between the Giants and Nabers appears to be mutual. Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were both in attendance for Nabers’ Pro Day in New Orleans on Wednesday.

READ MORE: ESPN Insider has Giants going WR-QB in 7-round NFL mock draft

What could Nabers bring to the Giants?

The Giants could be getting their first true No. 1 wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was on the squad if they draft Nabers next month. The 6-foot, 200-pound wideout was dominant in the SEC last season, totaling 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is widely considered to be one of the top two wide receivers in this year’s loaded draft class, however, some teams reportedly have him ranked as the top prospect at his position.

At his pro day on Wednesday, Nabers reportedly clocked in a 40-yard dash time of 4.35s, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. He also recorded a 129-inch broad jump and a 42-inch vertical jump. His athletic testing numbers compared favorably to another former LSU playmaker — Cincinnati Bengals three-time Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase.

Malik Nabers (WR – LSU)



Height: 6'0

Weight: 200

40: 4.35u

Vertical: 42"

Broad Jump: 129"



Ja'Marr Chase (WR – LSU)



Height: 6'0

Weight: 201

40: 4.38

Vertical: 41

Broad Jump: 132" pic.twitter.com/QY6qkOgMkf — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) March 27, 2024

Nabers is viewed by many as a top-five overall prospect in this year’s draft class. Drafting him with the No. 6 overall pick would give the Giants an elite weapon who can make plays at all three levels of the field. Nabers combines his speed and agility with sharp route-running skills and an innate ability to make plays after the catch.

The Giants have not had a 1,000-yard receiver in their lineup since 2018. Nabers could end that drought pretty quickly if he were to be added to the lineup this season.