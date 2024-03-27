Giants have dinner with star LSU wide receiver ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants are doing their due diligence with every possible prospect in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft. Currently holding the 6th overall pick, the front office has done a tremendous amount of work scouting the quarterback class, but that doesn’t mean they’re ignoring the top receivers, having dinner with LSU star Malik Nabers on Tuesday night, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

Nabers also met with the Patriots, Titans, Jets, and Jaguars ahead of his Pro Day, but he is also expected to meet with the Arizona Cardinals after his workout on Wednesday. Nabers is one of the most explosive receivers in this draft class, and he’s only 20 years old, meaning his upside is substantial.

The Giants Could Use a Player like Malik Nabers

This past season, Nabers collected 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns in a high-octane LSU offense. He averaged an impressive 17.6 yards per reception, dropping five passes with 589 yards after the catch. He averaged 6.6 yards after contact, which is incredible, given his elite speed and playmaking qualities.

Nabers ranked 4th in college football with 30 missed tackles forced and 2nd in deep catches with 19. He also ranked 4th in deep yards with 624 and 6th in slot yards with 991.

Clearly, he was one of the most dominant receivers in college football, earning a 90.8 PFF grade against man coverage. He was also among the best receivers in yards per route run with 3.64. He’s not necessarily known for his contested catch rate, but he did haul in 45.5% of contested opportunities, suggesting he is more than capable. As he gets older with more size and experience, that number should continue to improve.

The Giants will likely have to battle with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers to acquire Nabers if they find themselves missing out on a quarterback prospect. His qualities should immediately translate to the NFL, and the Giants haven’t had a bonafide WR1 since Odell Beckham Jr. Their interest is palpable and he wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize if Big Blue decides they’d rather stick at six instead of moving up to land a passer.