ESPN Insider has Giants going WR-QB in 7-round NFL mock draft

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have two big positions that they need to address on the offensive side of the ball in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. With so much uncertainty surrounding Daniel Jones’ future, taking a quarterback in the first round is firmly on the table. However, holding the No. 6 pick in the draft, taking a quarterback in the first round will be easier said than done — and wide receiver is also a huge position of need for Big Blue.

ESPN insider Matt Miller published a massive, seven-round mock draft on Wednesday morning. He had the Giants addressing both of those needs in the first two rounds of the draft before filling out the rest of their roster with their other four picks.

Giants take LSU WR Malik Nabers in first round of ESPN Matt Miller’s 7-Round Mock Draft:

Quarterbacks are expected to fly off the board at the top of the draft, with potentially four being selected in the first four picks. This would leave the Giants missing out on one of the class’s top quarterback prospects, but with one of the top wide receivers falling right into their lap.

Enter LSU wideout Malik Nabers. The Giants had dinner with Nabers on Tuesday night ahead of his pro day on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 playmaker is ranked among the top prospects in this year’s draft class and could be a game-changing selection with the No. 6 overall pick. He totaled 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.

Miller had the Giants taking Nabers with the No. 6 pick in his mock draft:

“Nabers has electric yards-after-catch speed and a diverse skill set that would work well in conjunction with Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson to give the Giants one of the fastest receiver corps in the league. His 120.7 yards per game led the nation, and his 3.7 yards per route run were second best among all FBS pass-catchers.”

Miller has the Giants landing their QB in Round 2

After missing out on a quarterback in the first round, Miller had them addressing the position in the second round with Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. at No. 47 overall:

“Penix has his issues on tape — his lower-body mechanics need refining, and he struggles on the move — but as a pure passer from the pocket, no one in this class is better,” Miller wrote. “If the Giants can protect him, then he could carve up defenses.

“Penix doesn’t have the mobility that coach Brian Daboll seems to prefer, but his arm strength and accuracy are “wow” factors. And New York could use more options under center with Daniel Jones returning from a torn ACL.”

The Giants might be taking a risk if they decide to select Penix with the No. 47 pick as their potential next franchise quarterback. The 6-foot-3 quarterback tossed for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023, but has suffered two ACL tears in his collegiate career, which makes him a medical risk in the eyes of many at the next level.

With Jones’ injury history causing the Giants’ front office to question his future with the team, it seems unlikely they would invest their future into another quarterback with medical red flags. But there is plenty to like about Penix who, granted, has stayed healthy the past two years, and dominated the Pac-12 with 9,544 passing yards and 67 touchdowns over the past two seasons combined.

READ MORE: Giants’ owner still has ‘all the confidence in the world’ in GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll

All of the Giants’ picks in Miller’s 7-round mock draft:

Miller had the Giants continuing to address their offense in Round 3 and Round 4 before turning to the defensive side of the ball with their final two selections:

Round 1, No. 6: LSU WR Malik Nabers

Round 2, No. 47: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Round 3, No. 70: UCONN OG Christian Haynes

Round 4, No. 107: USC RB MarShawn Lloyd

Round 5, No. 166: Clemson DT Tyler Davis

Round 6, No. 183: Virginia State CB Willie Drew

The Giants have plenty of holes to fill on their roster on both sides of the ball and, with only six picks, they will need to be careful with who they choose to select. The NFL Draft is just under one month away. Speculation will continue to grow around the Giants and who they may draft as this regime enters a critical 2024 season.