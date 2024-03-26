Giants’ owner still has ‘all the confidence in the world’ in GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ new regime has been leading the team since the 2022 offseason. Co-owner and team president John Mara cleaned house that offseason and brought in new leadership, hiring general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

It’s been an inconsistent first two seasons for Schoen and Daboll, however. After leading the G-Men to their first playoff victory in over a decade in the 2022 season, the wheels fell off the wagon during the 2023 season and New York plummeted to a 6-11 record, once again missing the playoffs.

Despite the disappointing results last season, Mara told reporters at this year’s NFL owners’ meeting that he still has “all the confidence in the world” in his organization’s top leaders.

Giants owner John Mara is still confident in his head coach and general manager

Mara described the 2023 season as a “huge disappointment” while speaking to reporters, but still gave his vote of confidence in his general manager and head coach partnership:

“I have all the confidence in the world in Joe and his staff and in Brian Daboll and his staff. I think the communication is terrific. I think the process they go through is great, and I do think we’re headed in the right direction.” John Mara at the NFL owners’ meeting (h/t heavy.com)

Daboll is entering his third season as head coach making him the longest-tenured head coach out of the last three that Mara hired. Former general manager Dave Gettleman (2017 to 2021) hired two head coaches and fired them both after just two respective seasons before ultimately receiving the boot himself after four years. Daboll is outlasting Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, however, many feel like he could be on the hot seat in 2024.

READ MORE: Giants could have a new offensive play-caller for the 2024 season

Mara would like to see Brian Daboll “tone it down” on the sidelines

During the 2023 season, there were a few times when Daboll’s temper got the better of him. He was captured on the broadcast having explosive outbursts and arguments with officials, coaches, and players alike on the sidelines during the season. While Daboll has received heavy amounts of criticism for his outbursts, Mara told reporters that he doesn’t think his coach’s behavior is a “major issue.”

“There are times where I wish he would tone it down a little bit,” Mara said (h/t The Athletic). “But I’m also in the team meetings, and I see how he acts around people and his coaches in the office. He always maintains his cool there. Does he get excitable during the games sometimes? Yeah. So do I. I don’t think it’s a major issue.”

While Mara’s confidence has yet to waver, the Giants’ top brass needs to deliver in 2024. The results have been poor for the better part of a decade and Schoen and Daboll need to right the ship.

The Giants have crucial decisions to make leading up to next month’s NFL Draft, but then it will be time to begin their preparations for the 2024 season. Schoen and Daboll still have the confidence of the Giants’ top decision-maker, but they will need to stack wins to keep Mara happy going forward.