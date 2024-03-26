Giants could have a new offensive play-caller for the 2024 season

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are contemplating every possible opportunity to bolster their offense this off-season, but changing the play-caller and schematics could also be a new line of production.

Head coach Brian Daboll stated on Tuesday that he’s considering taking over playcalling, despite the fact the Giants kept Mike Kafka this off-season. They blocked him from interviewing with the Seattle Seahawks to fill their vacant offensive coordinator role. Kafka did interview with Seattle for their head coaching spot, but they ultimately went a different direction and wanted to bring him in in a lateral move, but the Giants refused.

This past season, the Giants featured the third-worst-scoring offense in football, averaging 15.6 points per game, ahead of only the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. For context, even the Jets averaged slightly more points than Big Blue, which is quite embarrassing, considering Zach Wilson was incapable.

There were plenty of reports and narratives that Daboll was becoming frustrated with Kafka’s playcalling. He was consistently moving the job away to different coaches, screaming in the headset, and undermining his staff. However, Daboll did mention that there are some things he needs to improve upon, and the hope is that the Giants will be in better shape come the 2024 season.

The Giants Are Ready To Shake Things Up

Going into his third year, Daboll suggested that 20 head coaches were either calling plays or heavily influencing decisions on both sides of the ball, so it seems as if he may be putting that pressure on himself, which could spread his attention a bit thin.

If Daboll does take on playcalling duties, he should consider hiring a quality control coach to manage the clock and other details that he otherwise would be monitoring.

If the Giants manage to secure a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, Daboll’s control over his growth and development should be imperative to their strategy. Calling plays that help develop a young passer and expand on their playmaking qualities will likely be a priority, especially since the Giants want to be a downfield-oriented offense that focuses on explosive plays.

Daboll is known for his playcalling back with the Buffalo Bills and how he maximized Josh Allen, so giving him that responsibility seems like an ideal move. It is also a primary reason why the Giants hired him in the first place.