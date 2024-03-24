Daniel Jones’ injury history has Giants contemplating a change at quarterback

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Uncertainty surrounds the future of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Despite signing Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension just last offseason, the Giants are seemingly back in the market for a new quarterback.

Jones played in just six games in 2023 as injuries to his neck and knee kept him sidelined. Now, as he is recovering from a torn ACL, his injury history reportedly has the Giants starting to think twice about Jones’ future with the team.

The Giants are reportedly contemplating moving on from Daniel Jones due to his injury history

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan shared insight on the Giants’ thinking this offseason regarding a potential change at quarterback. New York’s front office has met with all the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. Taking a quarterback with the No. 6 pick is firmly on the table.

“Jones is the starter for now, but the Giants seem to be done building around him,” Raanan wrote in his report. “Multiple sources have told ESPN that Jones’ injury history is what has the team contemplating moving on.”

Since entering the league in 2019, Jones has consistently been hampered by injuries. His most notable injuries, however, were the season-ending neck injury he suffered in 2021 and this past season’s torn ACL. Those two injuries could have significant long-term effects and both put Jones at risk of re-injury. Continuing to invest in him as the franchise quarterback would be a risky decision.

The Giants might want to avoid the injury guarantee in Jones’ contract

The problem compounds when taking into account the injury guarantee built into Jones’ contract. The Giants negotiated a team-friendly structure of Jones’ contract, giving them a potential out after year two. However, if Jones were to get injured in 2024 and be unable to pass his March 2025 physical, then his $41.6 million 2025 cap hit would become fully guaranteed.

If the Giants want to get out of Jones’ contract after this season, they need him to stay healthy. Because of this, a situation like the one that just recently occurred in Denver could play out for the Giants this season.

The Broncos benched a healthy and winning Russell Wilson this season in order to prevent him from getting injured and being on the hook for more guaranteed money in the future. If the Giants are losing late in the season, Jones could wind up being benched in a similar fashion to Wilson.

If he is able to pass that March 2025 physical, then cutting Jones would save New York $22.2 million in salary cap space next offseason. If the Giants are able to land a rookie quarterback this offseason that they feel could be the next face of their franchise, then cutting Jones in 2025 becomes all the more likely.