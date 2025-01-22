Giants named ‘best landing spot’ for 4X Pro Bowl receiver coming off ACL tear

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have found themselves in the rumor mill once again, with Pro Football Focus labeling them a “best landing spot” for Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 31-year-old, who was acquired by Houston from the Buffalo Bills in April 2024, brings undeniable star power but comes with some significant questions following a torn ACL in Week 8 of this past season.

In his eight games with the Texans, Diggs managed 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions, showing flashes of his elite ability despite limited time on the field. While he wasn’t playing at the height of his Buffalo days, he still showcased the skill set that made him one of the league’s most consistent and dynamic receivers.

For a Giants team still searching for reliable weapons to pair with breakout rookie Malik Nabers, Diggs represents a compelling option. His veteran presence would provide a steadying influence on what could be a young offense if the Giants land their quarterback of the future in the upcoming draft.

The WR2 Problem in New York

The Giants have been cycling through options at wide receiver for what feels like an eternity, and while Nabers looks like a future star, they lack a proven WR2. Adding Diggs could help fill that gap while giving opposing defenses another target to worry about.

While his days of blazing past defenders might be behind him, Diggs’ elite route-running and ability to find soft spots in coverage remain valuable. He can still be a reliable chain-mover and red-zone threat, especially if paired with a quarterback who can get him the ball quickly and accurately.

PFF notes that Diggs could be a perfect complement to Nabers, offering experience and production while the Giants continue to develop their offensive core. With his knowledge of the game and knack for creating separation, Diggs would instantly elevate the unit and provide a safety blanket for a young quarterback.

The Injury Factor

Of course, the elephant in the room is how Diggs will bounce back from his ACL tear. At 31, recovering from a significant injury like this is no small task, and it’s fair to wonder how much athleticism he might lose in the process.

The Giants would also have the opportunity to sign him to a team-friendly deal, given the injury risk. Diggs’ market might be tepid, allowing the Giants to swoop in and offer a short-term contract with incentives tied to performance and playing time. That flexibility could allow them to fill a crucial roster hole without breaking the bank.

A Perfect Opportunity for All Sides

For Diggs, New York offers a chance to rejuvenate his career on a team desperate for wide receiver help. For the Giants, he provides a high-upside, low-risk solution to a persistent problem. While his production might not return to its peak, even a slightly diminished version of Stefon Diggs could be a huge asset to a Giants offense looking for stability and leadership. The pairing makes too much sense not to explore.