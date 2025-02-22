Giants named ‘best fit’ for top free-agent safety on the market

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants let star safety Xavier McKinney walk in free agency last offseason and still have yet to fill the hole he left behind. They drafted Tyler Nubin in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and maintained Jason Pinnock as their other starter.

However, with Pinnock set to hit free agency this offseason, and Nubin just ascending, the Giants could be back in the market for a safety this offseason. One analyst thinks they are the best fit for the market’s top player at the position.

Giants named “best fit” for Dolphins S Jevon Holland

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently listed the “best team fit” for each of the top 50 players set to hit free agency this offseason. For Miami Dolphins S Jevon Holland, he named the Giants the best fit:

“A year after allowing Xavier McKinney to sign with the Packers in free agency, the Giants could try to grab the best safety on the 2025 market in Holland,” Bowen explained. “He has the multidimensional traits to impact all three levels of the field for a Giants defense that needs a difference-maker at safety. New York had five interceptions last season, fewer than all but one other team (Browns). In four pro seasons with the Dolphins, Holland has five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five sacks.”

Both ESPN and Pro Football Focus have Holland ranked as the top safety in the free agency market. The Dolphins defensive back had a down season in 2024 but boasts a strong body of work from the three seasons prior that earned him credit as one of the league’s top safeties.

According to PFF, two of his three prior seasons featured PFF coverage grades of 87.7 or higher. Last year, Holland’s 90.4 PFF overall grade sat third among safeties. He totaled 62 combined tackles and one pass defense in 2024.

Could the Giants afford to sign Holland?

The Giants are currently projected to have $48 million in cap space this offseason. Realistically, they could afford to sign Holland. However, he won’t come cheap.

Spotrac projects a market value of $15.1 million per season for Holland, anticipating he will sign a deal worth $60.2 million over four years. This would make Holland one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL.

Considering the Giants refused to pay top dollar for a homegrown talent in McKinney, it seems unlikely that they would be willing to cough up the necessary cash to sign Holland. However, if they did sign Holland, they would secure the back line of their defense for the next several years.