Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux wants his 5th-year option picked up: ‘The fans don’t call the shots’

The New York Giants have a big decision to make regarding the future of star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The 2022 first-round pick is entering the fourth season of his career, meaning it’s time for the Giants to decide whether or not they want to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season.

Kayvon Thibodeaux hoping his option is picked up for 2026

Thibodeaux recently spoke to The New York Post about his future in the Big Apple. He explained to Paul Schwartz that he understands he has not done enough to earn a contract extension just yet but is still hoping he has his fifth-year option picked up.

“Obviously, I hope I can continue to be here,” Thibodeaux said. “The future’s in their hands, obviously, but I’m super-excited. I think I’ve put decent film out. I won’t say it’s my best, I won’t say it’s my worst. But I know the ceiling is a lot higher. Super-excited for this year, regardless of what happens, I’m just going to keep putting my best foot forward and attacking that Gold Jacket and Super Bowl mentality.”

Through three seasons, Thibodeaux has totaled just 21.0 sacks with 11.5 coming in 2023. His 5.5 sacks from 2024 highlighted what was a disappointing season for both Thibodeaux and the 3-14 Giants. There have been flashes of high-level play on his film through three seasons, but the consistency has been lacking.

The fifth-year option on Thibodeaux’s contract is projected to be worth $16.1 million, fully guaranteed. The Giants could view that option as a mini-franchise tag, picking up the option in order to give Thibodeaux one more year to “prove it.” This seems to be the most likely course of action.

Giants reportedly leaning toward picking up Thibodeaux’s option

A prior report from Schwartz and The Post indicated that the Giants were leaning toward picking up Thibodeaux’s option:

“As for Thibodeaux, the Giants are strongly leaning toward picking up his fifth-year option,” Schwartz reports. “That decision must be made by May 1. If they do pick it up, Thibodeaux is guaranteed $16.1 million for the 2026 season.”

However, despite Thibodeaux and the Giants’ reported mutual interest in keeping him around in 2026 under that $16.1 million price tag, not every fan of the team feels he is worth it. But Thibodeaux isn’t worried about the fan reception, knowing the decision is ultimately out of their hands:

“The fans don’t call the shots,” Thibodeaux said per The Post. “Hopefully, the GM thinks I’m worth it.”

If the reports are true, then general manager Joe Schoen does seem to think Thibodeaux is worth it — or that it’s at least worth giving him another year to prove himself. This 2025 season will be crucial for Thibodeaux as he aims to prove his worth for the 2026 season.