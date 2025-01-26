Giants’ Mike Kafka could reunite with controversial former DC if he lands Saints HC job

New York Giants’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Mike Kafka is in a good position to land a head coaching job this offseason. The New Orleans Saints met with Kafka in person for a second interview on Saturday as they are searching for a new head coach after Dennis Allen was fired midway through the 2024 season. If Kafka does land the job in New Orleans, he could bring an old friend with him to join his staff.

Mike Kafka might bring former Giants DC Wink Martindale with him if he gets a head coaching position

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that there is an expectation that Kafka will bring former Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to join his staff in the same role:

“If Mike Kafka gets the Saints job, multiple league sources expect him to bring Wink Martindale as his defensive coordinator. They obviously worked together with the Giants and were key to the initial success in 2022,” Raanan reported on X.

As Raanan mentioned, the two worked together as key parts of the team’s coaching staff for two seasons. The 2022 season saw the Giants achieve plenty of success on both sides of the ball, prompting both Kafka and Martindale to get head coaching interviews in the 2023 offseason, however, neither landed any jobs and remained with New York.

Wink Martindale’s ugly exit from the Giants could say something about Kafka

Ultimately, things fell apart quickly with an awful 2023 season, which then led to a dramatic exit by Martindale at the start of the offseason. Martindale resigned from his position as defensive coordinator of the Giants after months of conflict between him and head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll has been rumored to rub his coaching staff the wrong way, with some describing his behavior as erratic and claiming that he often points fingers rather than takes accountability. This, combined with Kafka’s failed attempt to take an offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, has led to speculation that the Giants OC is not a fan of his head coach. His reported plans to team back up with Martindale, a coach who outwardly disliked working for Daboll, reaffirms that belief for many fans.

Martindale assumed the defensive coordinator role for the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA for 2024. However, if Kafka lands the job in New Orleans, he could be leaving the collegiate ranks and reuniting with Kafka on the sidelines for the Saints.

The Giants’ coaching staff will look a lot different next season

Kafka, meanwhile, stayed with the Giants for a third season in 2024, but in a much different role. Head coach Brian Daboll took over the play-calling duties this past season, stripping Kafka of the responsibility. The Giants were the second-lowest scoring offense in the league this past season and were 1-8 at home with Daboll as the playcaller.

The Giants have made some changes to their coaching staff this offseason. Daboll fired longtime defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. They hired former Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel to fill the role. If Kafka were to land the Saints’ job, that would create another major opening on the Giants’ coaching staff that Daboll would need to fill.