Giants might ‘window shop’ at trade deadline, prefer to keep draft picks, per ESPN

The New York Giants have reportedly been interested in making a trade for a playmaker ahead of this year’s November 4th trade deadline. However, a more recent report indicates that the Giants are simply “window shopping” and would prefer to hold onto their draft picks, rather than trade them away.

The Giants might not be interested in making a deadline trade

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the Giants consider themselves to be a “team still in transition” and, as a result, do not seem likely to make any big trades that sacrifice draft capital at the deadline.

“Teams often window-shop but ultimately stand pat. The Giants come to mind here. They could use help for Jaxson Dart, but multiple teams I’ve spoken to believe the Giants would prefer to keep their draft picks as a team still in transition,” Fowler reported.

“There’s always a surprise team lurking, and perhaps the Giants end up being that, but Pittsburgh can afford to wait this out and see who gets desperate.”

While Fowler doesn’t totally rule out the possibility of the Giants making a trade, he does seem to indicate that it is an unlikely outcome.

Rumors previously indicated New York was “big game hunting”

Previously, the Giants were reportedly interested in making a trade for a big-name wide receiver. Players such as Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders were mentioned by reporters.

Last week, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the Giants were “big-game hunting” for a wide receiver on the trade block.

Fireside Giants of Empire Sports Media posted on X several mock trades that the Giants could make for a wide receiver, based on reported trade values, and amidst the team’s rumored interest:

Developing Jaxson Dart is priority No. 1 for the Giants. So far, so good, as the rookie has turned heads through his first four career starts and played impressive football.

But Dart is doing this all with little help in the playmaking department. His No. 1 receiver in each of the last two weeks has been Wan’Dale Robinson, and starting alongside Robinson have been the likes of Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Beaux Collins, and Jalin Hyatt.

Whether or not a deal gets done remains to be seen and likely relies on the Giants’ ability to stack a couple of more wins before the trade deadline.

For now, they are a 2-5 team stuck deciding between a rebuild and an accelerated growth spurt.