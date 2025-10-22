Giants can extend starting linebacker for pennies on the dollar now

Sometimes bad luck ends up opening the door to future opportunity — both for the player and the team. That might be the case with New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden, who played just 11 snaps this season before being sidelined by injury.

At 25, McFadden was entering a pivotal year, one that could have cemented his value on the open market. Instead, his setback may change the trajectory of his next deal entirely — and possibly work in the Giants’ favor.

A setback with hidden benefits

Injuries are cruel in football, especially when they strike players fighting to prove their worth in a contract year. For McFadden, it’s not just a physical roadblock but a financial one.

A healthy, productive season could’ve pushed him toward a major payday. Now, the Giants might be able to retain him on a short-term, team-friendly deal — a one-year “prove it” contract that allows him to reset his market while giving the defense an affordable veteran presence.

It’s not an ideal scenario for McFadden, but for the Giants, it’s a lifeline to keep a quality starter without overspending.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What McFadden brings when healthy

When McFadden is on the field, his energy jumps off the screen. He’s not flashy, but he’s consistent — a blue-collar linebacker who thrives on anticipation and physicality. Last season, he recorded 75 tackles, 11 pressures, and allowed just under 300 yards in coverage, a solid output for a player still refining his game.

He’s at his best when attacking downhill, diagnosing run plays and shedding blockers with force. His tackling form and effort level have never been in question, and he often sets the tone with his aggression. Losing that kind of presence has hurt the Giants’ run defense, especially in those grinding second halves where opponents test physical endurance.

A low-risk path to continuity

The Giants’ front office knows the value of familiarity, especially on defense. If McFadden is open to a short-term deal, it’s the kind of move that stabilizes the linebacker group while preserving cap flexibility.

Think of it as a reset rather than a setback — a chance for McFadden to rebuild his stock in a system that knows how to maximize him. For the Giants, it’s a rare opportunity to retain a starting-caliber player without paying starter money.

It’s not the storyline anyone expected heading into the season, but if both sides handle it right, McFadden’s injury could end up helping the team financially while he gets one more crack at long-term security.