Giants ‘big-game hunting’ for an impact wide receiver

The New York Giants are suddenly staring at a familiar problem: a wide receiver room that’s running thin at the worst possible time. Malik Nabers’ season-ending injury hit like a gut punch, and Darius Slayton’s lingering hamstring issue only twists the knife deeper.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been tough as nails, but even grit has its limits when you’re constantly forced to run for your life and make plays on instinct.

Dart’s competitiveness has been admirable, but he can’t keep playing like a crash-test dummy. He needs reliable targets, and the front office knows it. With the trade deadline only weeks away, the Giants are weighing whether to dip into their draft capital or hope Dart can survive with what’s left of the offense.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Giants aiming high at the trade deadline

According to Conner Hughes of SNY, the Giants are “big-game hunting.” That means they’re not just looking for stopgaps — they want difference-makers. Hughes specifically mentioned Chris Olave, Jaylen Waddle, and Jakobi Meyers as names on the team’s radar.

That list says a lot about their mindset. These aren’t fringe contributors. These are playmakers who could completely change the identity of this offense.

Chris Olave could be the ideal fit

Of all the targets, Olave might make the most sense. The 25-year-old has the kind of smooth route-running and vertical explosiveness that could instantly give Dart the weapon he’s missing. The New Orleans Saints might also be motivated sellers, given Olave’s $6.1 million cap hit this season and a looming $15.5 million hit next year.

New Orleans doesn’t appear eager to commit to a long-term extension, so the Giants might be able to pry him loose for less than expected. It’s like spotting a luxury car on sale because the dealership wants to clear the lot — rare, but possible.

It’s also important to note the concussion history, and his career could come to a grinding halt at any given moment.

Jakobi Meyers brings consistency and veteran value

Meyers is another intriguing option, especially for a team trying to balance immediate impact with affordability. At 28 years old, he’s an established, productive receiver with reliable hands and good field awareness.

He carries a $15 million cap hit this year and will hit free agency next offseason, which makes him a potential rental unless the Giants decide to extend him. Still, adding Meyers could stabilize the offense and give Dart a steady target on critical downs.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jaylen Waddle would be the splash move

If the Giants want to go all-in, Jaylen Waddle represents the blockbuster swing. The Miami Dolphins receiver would immediately become the team’s WR1 with Nabers out — a legitimate home-run threat who can flip games on a single play.

Financially, Waddle’s deal isn’t as daunting as it looks. He has an $8 million cap hit this year and $11.6 million next season, both very manageable figures. His contract spikes in 2027 and 2028, but the Giants could take an out after 2027 with just $9.7 million in dead money. That flexibility makes him a long-term play worth serious consideration.

What will the Giants give up?

“It takes two sides to make a deal,” Hughes wrote, “and it remains to be seen how much the Giants are willing to give up.” That’s the real question now. The front office clearly sees the potential in surrounding Dart with more firepower, but premium receivers don’t come cheap.

Still, with Nabers gone and Slayton’s health uncertain, this feels like a moment where the Giants have to act. Waiting too long could waste the spark Dart has brought to this team. And if they can pull off a deal for a player like Olave or Waddle, it could completely reshape their offense overnight.