Giants might roll the dice on boom-or-bust quarterback in first round

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. After three years into what was supposed to be a rebuild, they appear to be in a worse position than when they started.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have failed to steer the ship effectively, leaving the team stagnant and in disarray. A complete overhaul of the front office and coaching staff could provide a much-needed fresh perspective. This would allow a new regime to make critical decisions without the pressure of fixing past mistakes—like being locked into drafting a quarterback, whether it’s the best move or not.

Owner John Mara, however, seems hesitant to clean house yet again, which means the current regime could make the call on the team’s future at quarterback. Unfortunately, the Giants’ predicament already has them cornered into taking one, even if doing so isn’t necessarily the best solution.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Ward: The Boom-or-Bust Prospect

If Schoen and Daboll retain control, one intriguing option in the upcoming draft is Cam Ward out of Miami. At 22 years old, Ward offers tantalizing upside and has shown flashes of brilliance that make him a compelling candidate for the Giants’ future under center.

Ward’s 2024 season stats are eye-catching: 4,123 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. His 76.5% adjusted completion rate demonstrates his accuracy, and a 2.6% turnover-worthy percentage highlights his ability to minimize mistakes.

However, Ward is not without his risks. Known for playing “hero ball,” he often tries to do too much, which can lead to costly errors. That said, the best quarterbacks in the league—Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen included—frequently rely on their improvisational skills to create game-changing plays.

Ward’s pocket presence is among his best traits. He excels at buying time, keeping his eyes downfield, and finding opportunities even when plays break down. This skill would be invaluable on a Giants team that has struggled with offensive line consistency.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Giants’ Supporting Cast

If the Giants were to select Ward, they would provide him with a foundation of individual talent that could help his transition to the NFL. Malik Nabers, a potential superstar receiver, would give Ward a dynamic weapon to lean on. Add in promising rookie tight end Theo Johnson, whose upside is undeniable, and slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who has shown flashes of effectiveness, and the Giants might have the makings of an offense capable of competing.

Ward’s success at Miami has come in part due to a solid offensive line and his connection with standout receiver Xavier Restrepo. Transitioning to the NFL will be a challenge, especially with the Giants’ current line issues. However, Ward’s elite footwork and arm talent provide a foundation for long-term development—assuming the Giants don’t derail him, as they’ve done with other young players in the past.

Shedeur Sanders: The Safer Option?

While Cam Ward boasts a higher ceiling, some scouts argue that Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado offers a higher floor. The Giants have already shown significant interest in Sanders, attending multiple practices and games to scout him in person. Sanders has been thriving in Colorado’s offense, led by former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. This NFL-style scheme has prepared Sanders well for the transition to the pros.

Sanders’ play style might offer more stability, something the Giants may covet given their current dysfunction. However, Ward’s dynamic, superstar tendencies may be too enticing to pass up for a team desperate for a spark.

The Decision Looms

Whether the Giants opt for the high-ceiling gamble of Cam Ward or the polished, pro-ready game of Shedeur Sanders, their decision at quarterback will define the franchise’s trajectory for years to come. The choice between Ward’s raw potential and Sanders’ reliability encapsulates the larger question facing the Giants: do they swing for the fences, or do they play it safe?

Ultimately, this decision should be made with fresh leadership at the helm. But if Mara sticks with Schoen and Daboll, the pressure will be immense, and the margin for error will be razor-thin. If they get it wrong, it could be yet another setback in what has become a seemingly endless rebuild.