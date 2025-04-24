Giants’ meeting with star quarterback prospect ‘didn’t go well’

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been extensively evaluating quarterback prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Initially, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders was considered a potential top-three pick. However, recent reports suggest the Giants are now focused on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter for their third overall selection.

Despite the early interest in Sanders, concerns have arisen regarding his compatibility with the team’s culture. NFL analyst Todd McShay noted that the Giants didn’t have a favorable impression of Sanders during their interactions. Specifically, McShay stated, “It didn’t go well with Brian Daboll and with the Giants organization.”

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Trading Up for Jaxson Dart?

In light of the reservations about Sanders, the Giants could be considering a trade to acquire Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft projects the Giants trading up to the 18th overall pick, sending their 34th overall pick and a 2026 second-rounder to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange.

Dart has been gaining attention as a potential first-round pick. His athleticism and competitive nature make him an appealing prospect for teams seeking a dynamic quarterback. Jeremiah highlighted Dart’s fit with the Giants, noting his physicality and arm strength as suitable for the team’s needs.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Stock Declining

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has seen a notable decline in recent weeks. Once projected as a top-10 pick, he is now expected to fall into the 20s. Reports indicate that his interviews with NFL teams, including the Giants, raised concerns about his attitude and readiness for the professional level.

Despite his impressive college statistics, including a 74% completion rate and 37 touchdowns in his final season at Colorado, teams are wary of his fit within their organizations and his limited upside. The Giants’ decision to potentially pass on Sanders underscores these concerns.

Giants’ Quarterback Room and Future Plans

The Giants’ current quarterback roster includes veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. However, the team is looking to the future, aiming to develop a young quarterback who can eventually take over the starting role. By selecting Abdul Carter at No. 3 and potentially trading up for Jaxson Dart, the Giants would address both immediate defensive needs and long-term quarterback development.

