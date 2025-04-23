Giants reportedly ‘undecided’ on what to do with young pass-rusher’s contract option

The New York Giants have a pair of crucial decisions to make this month as the fifth-year option deadline looms. Each NFL franchise must make a decision on whether or not to pick up the options on their 2022 first-round picks by May 1st. In the case of Big Blue, the decision isn’t necessarily an easy one.

Giants undecided on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s future

The Giants had two first-round picks in 2022: No. 5 overall, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and No. 7 overall, RT Evan Neal. Deciding on the latter will be easy, as Neal isn’t even viewed by the team as a starter at this point. However, deciding on Thibodeaux’s future has proven to be a bit more of a challenge.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are still undecided on Thibodeaux’s future, with just over one week away from the fifth-year option deadline:

“While the Giants appear undecided on whether to pick up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option, sources said New York is not expected to pick up offensive lineman Evan Neal’s option,” Fowler reported. “Declining Thibodeaux’s option would represent a rough first draft for Schoen.”

Could the Giants replace Thibodeaux?

Although he has had some splash plays, the consistency hasn’t been there for Thibodeaux. Big Blue is also positioned to take a superstar pass-rushing prospect No. 3 overall in this year’s draft, with their likely and expected selection being Abdul Carter out of Penn State.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Giants do take Carter third overall, there is a belief inside the league that Thibodeaux would become “expendable.” This was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter earlier in the week and now seemingly corroborated by Fowler, who stated that New York drafting Carter would put Thibodeaux’s “future into focus.”

In his 2022 rookie season, Thibodeaux flashed his potential, totaling 4.0 sacks with 49 combined tackles and a respectable 38 pressures in 14 games. His sack total jumped to an impressive 11.5 in 2024, however, his pressure rate went down as he totaled just 43 pressures on 981 total snaps compared to 38 pressures across 593 snaps the year prior. The 2024 season was a mixed bag for Thibodeaux as he racked up 45 pressures across 859 snaps with 5.5 sacks.

A former top-five pick, the Giants would like to make things work with Thibodeaux, but his fifth-year option won’t come cheap. Over The Cap projects a $14,751,000 cap charge for the 2026 season if the Giants pick up Thibodeaux’s option. It’s easy to see why Big Blue might be having second thoughts.