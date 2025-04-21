Giants have three former high-upside prospects now ‘deemed expendable’

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have made some aggressive draft moves over the past few years, but they’re now staring at the painful reality that many of those picks haven’t delivered. As general manager Joe Schoen prepares for his third NFL Draft at the helm, his first class in particular has come under heavy scrutiny—and the fallout could be coming sooner than later.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, three recent Giants draft picks—Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, and Jalin Hyatt—have all been labeled as potentially expendable heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether it’s due to performance, injuries, or scheme fit, New York might be ready to move on from what once looked like cornerstone pieces.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: From Face of the Defense to Depth Option?

Taken fifth overall in 2022, Thibodeaux was supposed to be the pass-rushing answer the Giants had been missing. But after three seasons, he’s been more flashes than fire.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, Thibodeaux managed 38 pressures and six sacks over 593 snaps, but his 27.6% missed tackle rate was a troubling sign—especially for a player that’s supposed to be a consistent presence off the edge. His production hasn’t matched his draft status, and injuries haven’t helped either.

With Penn State’s Abdul Carter gaining serious momentum as the likely pick at No. 3 overall, Thibodeaux’s starting job could be in serious jeopardy. If the Giants do add Carter to their defensive front, don’t be surprised if Thibodeaux loses snaps or even finds himself in trade talks.

Evan Neal’s Final Chance at a Position Switch

Neal was the second of the Giants’ two top-10 picks in 2022, drafted to lock down the right tackle position. Instead, he’s been a revolving door.

Last season, Neal played just 459 snaps, surrendering 17 pressures and two sacks. While he’s been a somewhat competent run blocker, his pass protection has been a disaster. The Giants are now reportedly considering a position change—moving him inside to guard, a spot he hasn’t played in the NFL and one that comes with its own learning curve.

Add in the mounting injury history, and Neal is now at a career crossroads. A failed transition to guard could spell the end of his time in New York altogether.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalin Hyatt: The Deep Threat Still in Limbo

Hyatt came into the league as a speedster out of Tennessee, drafted to stretch defenses and take the top off secondaries. So far, it hasn’t materialized.

After an encouraging rookie campaign with 373 yards, Hyatt took a huge step back in 2024, finishing with just eight receptions for 62 yards. He’s struggled with drops and route-running, and the Giants haven’t put him in a position to win downfield consistently.

That could change with Russell Wilson now under center. Wilson’s ability to throw the deep ball might finally unlock Hyatt’s potential—but that depends heavily on how the draft plays out. If the Giants select another receiver early, Hyatt could quickly find himself as the odd man out.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trade Winds Are Blowing

With Adam Schefter reporting that Thibodeaux, Neal, and Hyatt are all candidates to be dealt, the Giants appear open to reshaping their roster in a big way. If New York walks away from this draft with a top-tier pass rusher and a new weapon at wide receiver, it’s entirely possible that one—or more—of these names are wearing different jerseys by Week 1.

Sometimes in the NFL, timing is everything. For the Giants and these three former high-profile picks, that clock might be ticking faster than anyone expected.