Giants have a chance to grab quarterback with superhuman rushing ability

The New York Giants have a decision to make with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while most of the conversation has swirled around which quarterback they might take, there’s another path that might offer more long-term upside—just not in the way fans expect.

Instead of reaching for a quarterback they’re not fully sold on, the Giants could go best player available at No. 3 and still walk away with a potential franchise-altering quarterback in the second round.

That quarterback is Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

A Superpower Hidden in Plain Sight

Milroe isn’t your traditional polished passer coming out of college, and that’s okay. What he lacks in short and intermediate precision, he makes up for with a weapon so rare it deserves its own highlight reel: elite-level rushing.

In 2024, Milroe rushed for 879 yards and 20 touchdowns. That’s not a typo. He averaged nearly 6 yards per carry, and once he gets into the open field, defenders bounce off him like ping-pong balls. He’s built like a linebacker, runs like a tailback, and has the mindset of a freight train.

“He’s the best running quarterback I’ve ever evaluated. He’s like Cam Newton’s power with Lamar’s speed,” one AFC coordinator told NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Deep Ball? It’s Already There

While his short-range game still needs work, Milroe isn’t a lost cause as a passer. In fact, when it comes to throwing the deep ball, he’s already ahead of the curve.

Last season, on passes over 20 yards, Milroe threw for 892 yards with 10 touchdowns, three picks, and a 39.3% completion rate. That’s solid efficiency considering the risk-reward nature of deep throws, and it shows he has the arm strength and vision to stretch the field.

It’s the quick-twitch decisions and short accuracy that need development—but that’s where coaching and patience come in.

The Ideal Sit-and-Develop Candidate

The Giants have Russell Wilson for 2025. That alone makes Milroe an ideal candidate to sit and learn. With head coach Brian Daboll known for maximizing quarterbacks with unique traits, Milroe could benefit from a year behind the scenes, cleaning up mechanics, refining reads, and learning the rhythm of an NFL offense.

Then in 2026, the Giants might unleash a player who can wreck gameplans with his legs and threaten defenses with an improving arm.

The Smart Play at Pick 3?

Rather than take Shedeur Sanders—or any other quarterback—with major question marks at No. 3, the Giants could draft a blue-chip defender like Abdul Carter and circle back to grab Milroe early in the second round. They’d land a star on defense and a quarterback with rare upside without burning their top asset.

In a league obsessed with finding the next unicorn at quarterback, Milroe might not be the answer right now, but in the right system and with time to develop, he could become something special.

The Giants just need the vision—and the patience—to let that unfold.