Giants meeting with plug-and-play offensive guard prospect

It is no secret the New York Giants had the worst pass-protecting offensive line in football last season, but they made a number of moves this off-season to support that weakness.

General manager Joe Schoen allocated a three-year, $30 million deal to Jon Runyan, who will start at left guard, transitioning from the right side, where he played with the Green Bay Packers.

Runyan was a left guard before the Packers moved him to the right side, so he’s simply transitioning back to his traditional spot. The Giants will likely get tremendous value based on his price tag compared to other top-tier starters. Runyan is known for his pass protection, which should address one of the Giants’ weaknesses in the trenches.

The Giants Still Have Questions at Right Guard

However, there are still questions and concerns regarding the right guard spot, whether it will be filled by Evan Neal, Jermaine Eluemunor, or even one of their other depth options.

The team is considering another solution, bringing in Kansas State prospect Cooper Beebe for a visit this week, one of their top 30, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Beebe is listed as one of the top guards in the draft class and has a mid-second-round projection. According to Next Gen Stats, he is the number one ranked guard in the draft class and had the fourth-highest athleticism score, which certainly fits the mold the Giants are looking for.

At 6’3″ and 322 pounds, Beebe has a tremendous frame with great power metrics. While he doesn’t have the longest arms, his broad frame makes it difficult to get around him, and he has a solid anchor that supports him against bigger defensive linemen.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projects him to be similar to Kevin Zeitler, which is a great comparison. Zeitler is one of the best pass-protecting guards in the game despite his age and is more than competent in run blocking. Beebe would be an instant starter for a team like the Giants if they manage to secure him with the 47th overall pick, finally reinforcing the line with starters and quality depth pieces.

After last year‘s debacle, the Giants brass has focused on reinforcing the trenches on both sides of the football. The front office will likely give Carmen Bricillo, their new offensive line coordinator, an opportunity to find an offensive lineman with one of their draft elections.

The second round may be a bit rich after signing two free agents, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they gave Bricillo a mid-round selection to utilize on a player he believes has substantial upside.