Giants meet with Princeton speedster as potential wide receiver addition

Princeton Andrei Iosivas catches a long place and take it to the one yard line to set up a second half Princeton touchdownMonmouth University Football vs Princeton on October 9, 2021 in West Long Branch, NJ. Mufb211009g

The New York Giants are digging deeper into the mid-round wide receiver prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. While many believe Big Blue could be targeting a wide receiver in the first round, the team could also find talent at the position on days two and three. Most recently, the Giants met with Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas, a speedy wideout that could be a late-round addition.

What could Andre Iosivas bring to the Giants?

Andrei Iosivas visited with the Giants and a few other teams during the pre-draft process, per Aaron Wilson. The former Princeton All-American track star is generating interest as a potential developmental prospect in this year’s draft class.

Iosivas is an elite athlete. He scored a 9.95 RAS (relative athletic score) score out of 10.0, ranking 16th out of 2,875 wide receivers from 1987 to this draft. At this year’s Combine, Iosivas ran a 4.43s 40-yard dash with a 39″ vertical and 10’8″ broad jump at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. He also demonstrated elite change-of-direction skills with a 6.85s 3-cone and 4.12s 20-yard shuttle.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projects Iosivas as a 4th-5th round draft pick, citing his “ability to become a three-level route runner” as one of the main reasons for NFL teams to buy in. Iosivas has a rare blend of size and athleticism that will allow him to compete for a roster spot at the next level.

During his final season at Princeton, the Hawaii native posted 943 yards and seven touchdowns on 66 receptions. He posted the highest RAS of any prospect at this year’s Senior Bowl, an event in which Iosivas put his talents on full display.

imma keep saying it i told y’all before the Senior bowl Andrei Iosivas is HIM, he is that guy. pic.twitter.com/4oBoq1uS3C — okkotsu jad (@GW5Fan) February 6, 2023

Iosivas is an elite athlete with developmental tools that make him an intriguing target for the New York Giants in the later rounds of the draft. The Giants are in need of added depth at the wide receiver position and Iosivas has the speed and athleticism that is absent from their roster, making him a perfect fit on day three of the draft.