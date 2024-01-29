Giants meet with developmental QB prospect at Shrine Bowl: ‘Definitely feels interest’

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on this NFL Draft’s quarterback class. Picking sixth overall in the draft, the Giants may be out of range to land one of the class’ top quarterback prospects. Consequently, they may have to pivot their attention toward some of the prospects projected to go in the middle or later rounds.

The Giants reportedly met with Kentucky QB Devin Leary this weekend at the Shrine Bowl. Leary could be an option for Big Blue on Day 3 of the draft if they choose to take a flier on a developmental quarterback prospect.

Giants meet with Kentucky QB Devin Leary at the Shrine Bowl

Leary told Crissy Ford of The Sporting News that he met with the Giants among other teams at the Shrine Bowl and “definitely feels interest” from the teams. The Shrine Bowl serves as an opportunity for Leary to demonstrate his talents to New York’s coaching staff first-hand as Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka served as head coach of the West Team.

Leary has been a standout talent at the Shrine Bowl

Leary has been a standout at the Shrine Bowl, earning top passing metrics according to Zebra Tech. He had the highest spin rate of any Shrine Bowl quarterback of the last three years (744.8 RPM) and the highest average initial air speed (49.0 mph). The strong-arm quarterback demonstrated his ability to zip the ball into tight spaces over the weekend.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network recapped the first two days of practice for Leary, ranking him as the No. 1 quarterback at the event, saying Leary’s arm “stood above the rest.”

Pretty gnarly ball placement from Kentucky’s Devin Leary at the East-West Shrine Bowl. pic.twitter.com/nqaVxy47J1 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2024

Leary threw a red-zone interception on Day 2 of practice, but bounced back and overall turned in two solid days of practice, according to Cummings:

“Aside from that play, however, Leary’s Day 2 was strong. He threw the ball with confidence, climbed the pocket, and scrambled when he needed to. And even after the pick, Leary came back and kept firing, testing a tight window on an end-zone crosser.

“Leary is using the practice setting to take chances, and his arm is standing out as a result. If he can continue trending up through the rest of the week, he could leave the event as a riser.”

Could the Giants target Leary in the draft?

Although the Giants are reportedly keen on taking a new quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, their draft positioning may make that option impossible. As a result, they may have to target developmental quarterbacks in the middle or later rounds.

Leary could be an option for Big Blue if their interest holds true after meeting with the Kentucky prospect at the Shrine Bowl. Leary is projected to go undrafted as a free agent but his strong Shrine Bowl performance could boost his draft stock and make him a Day 3 draft pick.

If the Giants feel there is some untapped potential in Leary, they could target him on the final day of the draft. Or they could make him a priority free-agent target after the draft concludes if Leary does indeed go undrafted.