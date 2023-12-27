Giants may face daunting challenge of trading up for a top quarterback prospect

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Giants are locked in on drafting a quarterback in 2024, the competition just got increasingly more difficult. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the Giants currently host the 5th overall pick, but that could climb to No. 4 if the New England Patriots win over the New York Jets to finish off the season.

Big Blue has to face off against the Los Angeles Rams and then the Eagles again, so their probability of winning one of those games is low.

The truth is, the Giants will need a top four, if not top three, selection if they want to snag a quarterback since they would likely have to move up in the draft, swapping places with the Arizona Cardinals or the Chicago Bears, depending on if they want to stick with Justin Fields next season.

There is plenty of optimism that they can move up if need be, but ideally, they wouldn’t have to give up a ton of draft capital to get the job done, so being in the top three is essential. Arizona will likely target Marvin Harrison Jr., a Pro Bowl-level receiver, right off the bat, making their pick up for grabs.

To move up to 2nd overall from fourth, the Giants will likely have to give up a few quality selections, but they may be able to keep their first-round pick in 2025. Moving up to No. 1 will undoubtedly cost them a first-rounder, or they could run the risk of waiting until their selection, but the Patriots and Washington Commanders are likely to take new passers ahead of them or move up.

The Giants Need to be Very Strategic Next Draft

At this point, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are all expected to go in the top five, with Daniels being a riser among quarterback prospects. In fact, if he destroys The Combine, his stock could bring him into the top two, with many believing he is quickly approaching Maye’s valuation.

Daniels is coming off a Heisman-winning season, throwing 3,812 yards, including 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions. That’s not to mention his 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns with a long of 85 yards. His electrifying qualities on the ground, paired with his 72.2% completion rate and quickly advancing passing metrics, make him an exciting prospect.

If he can even be close to the level that Lamar Jackson contains, opposing teams will have a difficult time game-planning for him. The Giants want to have a quarterback with the upside of running an explosive downfield offense, and Daniels fits the bill perfectly.

If the Giants fall in love with one of the quarterback prospects, they should move up and do whatever it takes to land their guy. The truth is, General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll can’t afford to strap themselves to Daniel Jones and his torn ACL if they want to save their jobs. They have one more season to get this team in the right direction, and Jones has already proven to be more of a liability than a solution.

Given they have an out in his contract after the 2024 season, resetting the rookie window at the quarterback position and finding a player with elite upside should be an easy decision for the Giants brass.