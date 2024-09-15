Giants’ Malik Nabers was nearly perfect in breakout Week 2 performance

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers has arrived.

The New York Giants’ rookie first-round pick exploded onto the scene on Sunday afternoon with a breakout Week 2 performance against the Washington Commanders.

Nabers was nearly perfect in Week 2 — but one mistake might overshadow what was an otherwise brilliant game from the rookie playmaker.

Malik Nabers was spectacular in Week 2 despite the Giants’ loss

Nabers was spectacular and was the engine that drove the offense. He was targeted a staggering 18 times in the game, hauling in 10 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown — the first of his career. Whenever the Giants’ offense needed a big play or a first down, they called Nabers’ number, and the rookie delivered.

Well, except for that one time.

Nabers was on the brink of a performance for the history books

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) holds his face after dropping a pass against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

It was nearly a performance for the history books on Sunday afternoon. Nabers going for over 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career against a division rival in a game where he accounted for 42% of the team’s total offensive yardage should have been his first “vintage” performance. It should have been his first (and likely not his last) time carrying the Giants to victory.

But instead, this game will be one that Nabers would like to forget.

Despite his dominance through four quarters, the Giants had an opportunity to convert a crucial fourth-down late in the game. They called Nabers’ number once again, and once again the rookie got open for a first down. But the ball slipped through his hands, resulting in a turnover on downs. The Commanders subsequently got the ball, marched down the field, and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Keep your head up, rookie

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Nabers did all he could to will his team to victory. But his one mistake was a costly one. However, that mistake should not overshadow the rookie’s spectacular performance. The Giants can feel hopeful about their future knowing they have a legitimate lethal weapon in their offensive lineup now with Nabers.

He is a rookie and this was his first of many upcoming opportunities to win games for the Giants. Nabers, learn from this one, pick your head up, catch the next one, the next one after that, and don’t stop until you have a gold jacket on your shoulders.